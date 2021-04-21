Dissidents planted bomb next to PSNI officer’s car beside her daughter’s seat

A female PSNI officer targeted by dissident republicans in a fireball bomb bid was a civilian staff member who worked only 12 hours a month in uniform as a community officer.

Police have blamed the New IRA for planting the device at the rear of the officer’s car beside where her three-year-old daughter usually sits.

The explosive left at the officer’s home near Dungiven, Co Derry, was attached to a container of flammable liquid.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan branded the murder bid by the dissident extremists as “despicable and cowardly”.

The device, which did not detonate, was designed to create a fireball, he said.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill joined in condemning the attempted attack as “reprehensible”.

Ms O’Neill said: “I have spoken with the Chief Constable, I have also spoken with the officer herself to offer my support and solidarity at this difficult time. I think it is fair to say in speaking to her that there is still a fair degree of shock.

“It is only sinking in, the magnitude of what could have happened to both herself and her young family, and that is totally unacceptable and we have to call it out. It is wrong.”

Police sources said the part-time officer was part of a scheme aimed at encouraging more women and people from a nationalist community to consider a career in policing.

The part-time officers can work a maximum of 122 hours a year in uniform in a community or supportive role.

Given her low-profile community posting, sources said the woman did not believe she was under any threat from dissident republicans.

She will now have to relocate with her daughter following the attempt on her life.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long described it as a reckless attack that could have had devastating consequences.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said it was “a vicious and cowardly” attempt to kill, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “deeply reprehensible and cowardly”.

Speaking yesterday, Mr McEwan said: “Today we are investigating a sickening attack on a young mother who serves her community both as a member of police staff and a part-time police officer.

Yesterday morning, our colleague discovered a suspicious object beside her car. We assessed this was a viable device.

“What is really distressing here is the terrorists placed the bomb at the rear of the car, directly where the victim’s three-year-old daughter sits.

“Whilst the investigation is at an early stage… a strong line of inquiry is that this attack is the work of the New IRA.

“This was an explosive device designed to create a fireball. That fireball would have engulfed the car, anyone in it and in proximity.”

The New IRA is one of the most active dissident republican terrorist groups in the North. It was blamed for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee during disorder in Derry in 2019.

Formed in 2012, the group has also been blamed for detonating a large car bomb outside the court house in Derry in January 2019, as well as sending parcel bombs to addresses in Britain in March of the same year.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne condemned the “outrageous attack”.