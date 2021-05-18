‘Disproportionate’ number of Covid fines for 18-25s raises questions on policing relationship with young people

Eighteen to 25-year-olds have received more than half of all Covid-19 fines, the Policing Authority revealed.

The age group are responsible for 53pc of all Fixed Charge Notices issued for Covid-19 regulation breaches. Males accounted for nearly three-quarters (74pc) of all fines.

Bob Collins, the Policing Authority chairperson, said the figures should prompt gardaí to give “detailed consideration” to the impact of policing on young people.

Mr Collins said there is “occasion for An Garda Síochána to give detailed consideration to these figures and to the potential impact on the relationship of policing to young people in general.

“The disproportion in these figures is self-evident. It raises questions for reflection for the young people concerned, for their families, and for wider society,” he said.

His comments came following the release of the latest report on the performance of gardaí during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Policing Authority confirmed the number of Covid fines issued per week is steadily declining since the easing of restrictions during April and May.

“It is expected that ongoing easing of restrictions will have a further impact on reducing these numbers over the coming weeks,” the report said.

Mental health issues among people encountered by gardaí have been continually highlighted in the engagement between gardaí and the Policing Authority.

The authority said that anecdotal reports from gardaí indicated that mental health incidents “increased significantly” during the course of the pandemic and as a result of the lockdown measures.

“This has included a number of serious hostage-barricade-suicide incidents as well as a significant amount of time spent on dealing with those with less serious mental health issues, particularly where detention is required.

“There was a sense that, while there is a policing element in these situations, the Garda Síochána are not best placed to take the lead in dealing with many of these issues.

“Response from mental health professionals is critical, yet not always immediately available, particularly outside of office hours,” the report said.

The importance of community policing and relationships was highlighted, as gardaí stressed that relationships with local organisations providing support and services to victims of crime have led to increased opportunities for “learning, information exchange and collaboration”.