Dismay at ‘dilution’ of Sláintecare plans to give the regions back power over how health services are delivered

The Government, Department of Health and the HSE have diluted plans in Sláintecare to give the regions back power over how local health services are delivered, the Oireachtas health committee was told today.

Revelations that six new regional health authorities, which are due to set up over 2023 and 2024 will be organised on an administrative level rather than on a strong legal footing, was met with dismay be members of the committee.

Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt said the option to set them up on an administrative basis was recommended by his department and the HSE, and was accepted by the Cabinet.

They decided against putting them on a legal footing because it would take too long, he insisted.

However, Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall and Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane said this would leave the new authorities toothless with more of the same.

It would also leave the HSE top brass and centralised level of power even stronger.

The regional health areas will be carved out on a population basis bringing hospitals and community services under the one umbrella. They will have their own budget and the Sláintecare aim was to allow more decision-making at local level to improve delivery of services.

Mr Watt said: “Our preference is that they be set up initially on an administrative basis.”

He said they would see how it would work.

It could be that in the future they are underpinned on a legislative basis but this is now “the best way to make significant progress.”

He said the Cabinet signed off on the administrative proposal as a “direction of travel.”

Deputy Cullinane said what was being proposed was not reform and the pushback from the top of the HSE had won.

HSE chief Paul Reid rejected claims he had said he wanted to retain powers at central level and said he saw its role as giving value for money, patient safety and giving clinical direction to the regions.

Deputy Shortall said “this session is very disappointing.” She criticised the “carry on” by health officials and said the plan is disrespectful to the millions of people depending on the HSE.

“The fear was there would be departmental capture and this is what has happened.”

She said it will be a case of more of the same from the HSE.

“It is top heavy and centralised. There is a lack of accountability and sense of a black hole.”