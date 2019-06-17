Thieves broke into the home of an elderly woman and stole her sister's jewellery days after she had been buried.

'Disheartened and disgusted' - family's disgust as thieves steal elderly woman's jewellery just days after she died

The callous robbers broke into the home of Beattie Doherty in the Co Donegal village of Convoy on Thursday night or Friday morning.

Ms Doherty had gone on a short break after the ordeal of losing her beloved sister just a couple of weeks ago.

As well as ransacking the house, the thieves also took money which she had received for her birthday.

Family, friends and neighbours of Ms Doherty, who has lived in the village for more than 50 years, are outraged by the burglary.

Relatives of the victim have left messages on social media offering a reward for the return of some of the personal items stolen in the raid.

They include Ms Doherty's late sister's Tiffany jewellery.

One family member wrote on Facebook: "We are feeling so disheartened and disgusted that this has even happened."

Another family member said Ms Doherty was the kind neighbour who always tried to help people.

Gardaí have confirmed they are carrying out a full investigation into the burglary.

Dozens of people have left messages of support on social media in support of the Doherty family.

Some have even offered their own reward for information on who was responsible for the despicable act.

The thieves ransacked Ms Doherty's home and stole a number of personal and sentimental items during the raid.

Her family have slammed the break-in and revealed that the sympathy cards from Ms Doherty's sister's funeral were still on the mantle when the house was ransacked.

Another family member posted on Facebook: "Thankfully for small mercies that she wasn't at home at the time or it could have been a lot worse."

Another house in the neighbouring village of Killygordon was also broken into on the same night.

Gardaí are examining whether the two break-ins could be connected and may have been carried out by the same people. The investigating officers have appealed for anybody who has any information on either of the break-ins to come forward.

