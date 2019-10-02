'Disgust and anger' after 'racist' stickers found on lampposts in Kerry

Gardaí have launched an investigation after stickers saying "you'll never be the Irish" were found plastered on lampposts in a rural town.

There was outrage in the community after the stickers - which feature cartoons of people of different skin colours and backgrounds - were discovered plastered along lampposts on the Muckross Road in Killarney, Co Kerry yesterday.

They have since been removed by Kerry County Council.

Mayor of Kerry Niall Kelleher said he is "disgusted" and deemed the stickers "racist and xenophobic".

"As Mayor of Kerry and as a public representative in Killarney, I'm disgusted and enraged by the appalling incident that occurred in the town of Killarney in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"Stickers placed on poles in public areas are racist and xenophobic and, in my opinion, they represent an incitement to hatred.

"They have no place and are not welcome in our town or in our communities.

"I call on all public representatives to denounce this action by cowardly, faceless individuals and I call on the Gardaí to do everything within their power to fully investigate this act and to bring the culprit(s) to justice.

"I would appeal to anybody that might know anything about this dastardly act to contact An Garda Siochana with any information that might be of assistance in their investigation.

"As similar increases of this type of criminal act have been witnessed recently in other areas, I support the calls on government by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties for legislation to the reviewed and strengthened in this area."

Cllr Niall Kelleher Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan

Gearoid Murphy, deputy general manager of the Riverside Hotel, also condemned those behind the stickers.

"The longer the day went on yesterday the angrier I was getting about it, you kind of think of it from every angle.

"Like you said, someone printed this. Someone went to someone and said, 'I want to get these stickers printed, can you do it for me?' and they had a look it and said, 'Yeah I have no issue with that, I'll take your money and print those up', you know?

"The level of ignorance to do something like this, especially in a town like Killarney, a town that could not function without foreign people coming in and spending money. It's very frustrating," Mr Murphy told Radio Kerry.

The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has also issued a statement said that the town is inclusive and these kinds of incidents won't be tolerated.

"Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the mindless and completely unacceptable actions of whoever was responsible for placing racist, vulgar and pitiful slogans in a public area, under the cover of darkness, on Tuesday morning.

"Such dreadful behaviour has no place in the progressive and successful town of Killarney where there is a warm, genuine and universal welcome for everybody," it said.

"The chamber said it appreciates the enormous contribution made by people from overseas, over several decades, who come to live and work alongside us and become our neighbours, friends and colleagues and our children’s friends, classmates and teammates.

"Racism is an ugly weapon that must have no place in society and as long as mature, decent and responsible people stand up against the uneducated bullies that engage in such unacceptable acts, then they will have far more limited opportunities to spread their hatred.

"The Chamber’s steadfast view is that there must be absolutely no tolerance for discrimination, prejudice, insult or antagonism directed at anybody because they are of a different race or ethnicity.

"The Killarney citizenship ceremonies which take place in the shoulder season, in April or in late autumn are a welcome boost to business in Killarney bringing thousands to the town for one and two night stays."

Gardai are urging anyone with information about the stickers to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí were made aware of a number of stickers that were placed on lampposts on the Muckross Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry on Tuesday 1st October, 2019. Local council were informed and stickers were then removed.

"Gardaí have issued an appeal with local media for information and enquires are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160 or any Garda station. Contact can also be made on the Garda confidential line 1 800 666 111."

