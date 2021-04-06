The PSNI on Northland in Carrickfergus near Belfast following sporadic outbursts of disorder.

A fourth consecutive night of violence in Carrickfergus and Derry has been condemned as "disgraceful" by Doug Beattie from the Ulster Unionist Party.

Monday night saw a crowd of around 30 youths clash with police officers, throwing petrol bombs and masonry. The violence in the area once again centred around the North Road, with crowds forming barricades.

There were also separate violent scenes in Derry, where a car was set alight in Sperrin Park in the Waterside area.

The PSNI have also confirmed they are investigating following loyalist protests throughout Monday afternoon - as masked loyalist bands marched through the streets in towns across the region, including Portadown, Ballymena and Markethill.

It comes amid reports that the Alliance Party are to put forward a motion recalling the Assembly to condemn the violence over the last week. Such a motion would require 30 signatures for the Assembly to be recalled.

The continued scenes of violence have been condemned by the UUP's Doug Beattie, who also remarked upon reports that the paramilitary South East Antrim UDA group were behind the planning of violence in Carrickfergus.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster, Mr Beattie called the scenes "disgraceful" and said the violence was criminalising many young people in the area. He also said the violence was being orchestrated by criminal gangs.

"I mean it is utterly pointless and it is futile and destroying their own community. Right minded people must condemn where we see kids being goaded onto the streets by adults," he said.

"Where we have criminal drug gangs organising rioting in other parts of the country - it is utterly disgraceful.

"Let's not tar everybody here with a very small minority but that small minority is certainly capturing the headlines and all for the wrong reasons."

"I have long had an issue with these people [South East Antrim UDA] and they have to be called out time and time again.

"People have accused me for not being a unionist because I don’t support criminal gangs like the South East Antrim UDA. What they do is detract from genuine concerns from a community who feel like they are not being listened to. These people have no place bringing kids onto the streets to get them a criminal record."

When challenged on whether tensions have been increased as a result of unionist concerns over the PSNI chief constable, Mr Beattie said unionists were raising "genuine concerns" and said all politicians had a responsibility to engage with each other.

“All politicians are at fault when our discourse is not the way it should be. We all need to put our hands up... that we have not covered ourselves in glory with the way that we have engaged with each other. No matter what concerns we (unionists) raise, we are always accused of stoking the rhetoric," he added.

