‘Disgraced himself again’ – Eamon Dunphy hits out at Dave Fanning’s Oireachtas jibe

Eamon Dunphy has criticised RTÉ 2FM DJ Dave Fanning for his characterisation of the Oireachtas Media Committee and the Public Accounts Committee as a Nuremberg trial, saying Fanning “disgraced himself”.

Dunphy was referring to the DJ’s tweet in which he compared the committees which RTÉ executives and Ryan Tubridy were appearing before to the Nuremberg trials of Nazi war criminals.

“I think we all need a distraction from that nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial,” Fanning said.

New RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst said it was “not appropriate” for Fanning to say this and the DJ issued an apology for his remarks after the comments from Mr Bakhurst.

“Given that they’ve only got 10 minutes – given that in Tubridy and Kelly’s appearance they only had stuff dumped on them at 8.30am in the morning, they’ve been really good and forensic.

“Some of them have been outstanding.

“A lot of people have been trying to rubbish the committee, saying they’re being hostile and nasty,” Dunphy said on his podcast, The Stand.

“And Dave Fanning, for the second time in a couple of weeks, appears to have disgraced himself by talking about Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly and RTÉ executives facing ‘a nonsensical Oirechtas Nuremberg trial’.

Now Kevin Bakhurst, the new Director General, has rebuked him for that. He is a client of Noel Kelly’s.

“Now there’s a conflict of interest some people have. Clearly I’m not suggesting that Fanning even has the wit to know what a conflict of interest is.

“But it’s a very pointed criticism of Oireachtas committee members representing the public, who I think have acquitted themselves very, very well, given the circumstances they’re working under,” Dunphy said.

Mr Bakhurst said the comment was “not appropriate”, adding: “as an employee or a contractor working for RTÉ, because the work of this committee has been incredibly important in trying to cleanse this”.

“I want to apologise unreservedly to the Oireachtas Committee for my ill judged comment regarding this week’s hearings. There was no intention to trivialise the proceedings,” Mr Fanning tweeted by way of an apology to the committees.