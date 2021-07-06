Disclosures Tribunal to publish report on garda whistleblower’s claims after sensational evidence

The Disclosures Tribunal is due to publish its report into the evidence of Garda Nicholas Keogh, who alleged that he was bullied and harassed when he made a protected disclosure in May, 2014 after blowing the whistle on a colleague's alleged relationship with a suspected drug dealer so she could avoid detection.

The report by Mr Justice Sean Ryan will be laid before the Oireachtas on Thursday morning before being published later that day.

The tribunal, which sat at Dublin Castle for several months last year and in 2019, heard sometimes dramatic evidence from whistleblower Garda Keogh and a number of senior gardai.

Athlone-based Garda Keogh made allegations of Garda collusion with a drug-dealing operation in the midlands.

Among his claims were that a garda who was having a relationship with a female drug suspect tipped her off ahead of a search of her home in 2009.

He alleged that after raising concerns he was subjected to harassment by senior gardaí who, he claims, unsuccessfully sought to manufacture complaints against him.

The tribunal's focus was not on the wrongdoing outlined by Garda Keogh in his protected disclosure but rather on how he was treated after making the disclosure and it examined 21 issues raised by the officer.

Garda Keogh said he was like a "sitting duck" after making a protected disclosure about alleged wrongdoing in the force.

Garda Keogh joined An Garda Síochána in 2000 and was posted in Athlone Garda Station in October 2007.

In 2009, he obtained a post in the drugs unit in Athlone, where he worked until August 2011.

He was still stationed in Athlone when he made the protected disclosure on 8 May, 2014, raising concerns about the operation of the drugs unit in the town.

He also raised concerns about another garda, "Garda A" and his alleged relationship with a woman known as "Ms B", who was allegedly involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the town.

He claimed that following his disclosure he was subjected to a series of harassments related to his car tax, sick leave, back pay, delays in his case and intended micro-supervision of his work in Athlone.

At the tribunal in October, 2019, Garda Keogh withdrew his allegation that former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan told a superintendent to "alienate" him.

Former Commissioner O'Sullivan had stated that the allegation "is completely untrue and without foundation" and that the call never happened.

The tribunal also heard that he told a detective superintendent he was going to "take down" Commissioner O'Sullivan and wage "all-out attack" on management.

The tribunal also heard that Garda Keogh allegedly made a drunk call to 999 and threatened to 'break the jaw' of a chief superintendent who praised former Commissioner O'Sullivan.

Earlier the tribunal heard that Garda Keogh had admitted to going 'AWOL' from duty during a four-day drinking binge in July, 2015, for which he was disciplined.

The hearing heard that Garda Keogh, who became dependent on alcohol due to work-related, saw the condition exacerbated by having his pay incorrectly cut in late 2015.

The garda also claimed in evidence that a garda superintendent was “fiddling with crime figures” at Athlone Garda Station.

The tribunal also heard details of a garda report which contained a claim that Garda Keogh had tried to get someone to make a false allegation against fellow officers in June 2014 which was something the whistleblower denied.

One of the main figures in the tribunal was Chief Superintendent Pat Murray, who Garda Keogh claimed was one of the senior officers who bullied him – a claim that was denied and not upheld by an internal garda investigation.

The tribunal heard Garda Keogh wrote letters opposing then Supt Murray’s promotion to the Policing Authority, GSOC, the Justice Minister and the Taoiseach.

Although Chief Supt Murray was informed of his promotion in May 2016, it did not go ahead at the time and it would be January 2018 before it was confirmed by the Policing Authority.

In his evidence, the chief superintendent told the tribunal he was in Galway for a wedding on June 11, 2016 when he decided to call to then deputy commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin with “a small thank you gift” of a bottle of whiskey.

Mr Ó Cualáin would later serve as acting commissioner for a year after the resignation of Nóirín O’Sullivan in 2017.

In his evidence in March of last year, Chief Supt Murray said the gift was “to express my gratitude to the board through him for placing faith in me”.



