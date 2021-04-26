Disappointment for couples as limit of six guests at weddings set to remain in place

There is no happy ending in sight for the wedding industry as the limit of six guests looks set to stay in place.

It comes as the Government is planning to allow up to 50 people attend mass and other religious services from mid-May, but not for funerals or wedding ceremonies.

There will be no further increase in the number allowed to attend a funeral mass, which rises from 10 to 25 from today and there has been no discussion of allowing the number of guests at a wedding ceremony to increase.

Speech and language therapist Noreen O’Leary, who postponed her wedding from June 2020 to June of this year, said the news is disappointing.







Read More





Read More

“Last autumn and winter we felt hopeful we would be able to have 50 guests in June 2021, obviously as things unfolded in January we realised this would be very unlikely.

“In recent weeks we had been hoping 25 would be possible.

“Taking into account some of the creative solutions that have been developed for sports groups such as GAA, it is really disappointing that a more nuanced approach can't be developed for weddings.

“I fully agree that weddings can't be a priority during a public health emergency but as we see so many things reopening it feels very disappointing to think we will only have six people at our wedding,” she said.

Ms O’Leary said speculation over restrictions ahead of official announcements by the Government has added to the stress of planning her big day in these pandemic times.

“I understand that Covid is the news these days and new angles are needed daily, but it isn't helpful from the perspective of people waiting on specific information and I think that applies beyond weddings.

“I do think it's worth mentioning that all the wedding suppliers we have dealt with have been so kind and helpful, during what are highly challenging circumstances for them.

“In the grand scheme of this pandemic we have been lucky and one way or another our wedding day will be special,” she added.

The number of people who can attend a wedding was reduced from 25 to just six on January 3, in line with Level 5 restrictions.

The wedding industry, worth an estimated €2.3bn to the Irish economy, has been badly hit by the pandemic.

Hotels took an estimated €200m hit last year with at least 60pc of weddings booked for the peak season of August and September being postponed until this summer.







Read More





Read More



