Disabled garda gets €50,000 compensation after force prevented her promotion to sergeant

A disabled garda has secured €50,000 in compensation for ongoing discrimination after the force, which expressed “grave concerns” over her mental health, was found to have prevented her promotion to sergeant.

The Workplace Relations Commission has upheld Garda Jacinta Kenny’s complaint of discrimination under the Employment Equality Act 1998 against the force.

The decision was received by the parties’ legal representatives this week, but has not yet been published by the WRC.

In evidence to a hearing in May, Garda Kenny told the WRC she suffers from status migraines and impeded swallowing – along with mental health conditions including borderline personality disorder, generalised anxiety disorder and agoraphobia.

She said it was the swallowing disorder which led to her working from home, while the mental health aspects of her condition only restricted her to non-confrontational duties.

The tribunal heard she first put in for a sergeant’s post in 2017, believing that her non-frontline status would not be a barrier to promotion as her sergeant at the time was office-based, and she got on the sergeant list in 2019.

After that, she said a senior officer told her the promotions would be to “frontline” roles she couldn’t perform and then that her promotion was “held up because of medical grounds” with the Garda Commissioner waiting for a report from the Garda Chief Medical officer.

The force’s chief medical officer said he had “no role in promotions” and referred her to a disability officer, Gda Kenny said. The disability officer in turn told her she only dealt with civilian staff and referred her to Garda HR, which “never” responded.

“I know there were people on the list behind me promoted – people were promoted all the time. People asked me all the time,” Gda Kenny said.

“I feel I’ve been caught in the doldrums – I’m in my 50s, coming to the end of my career. I’d like to be further ahead… I just feel a little bit duped,” she added.

The tribunal heard Gda Kenny was involved in a series of projects including systems to deal with fixed-charge notices and a new rostering system for the force.

Counsel for An Garda Síochána Des Ryan BL, appearing instructed by the Chief State Solicitor’s Office, said Gda Kenny’s inclusion on the sergeant panel gave her the status of “eligible for consideration, not promotion” – but that the ultimate decision rests with the Garda Commissioner, he said.

He said the force took the allegations of discrimination seriously, but that they were denied.

However Gda Kenny’s representative, Joe Bolger of HR firm ESA Consultants, who was instructed by the Garda Representative Association in the case, said: “This is complete discrimination, and a message has to be sent out in a strong manner that they cannot discriminate in this way.”

Ruling on Gda Kenny’s claim, adjudicating officer Kevin Baneham noted that the force had “non-frontline” roles for more than 100 sergeants and Garda Kenny had shown “success in various roles” across the organisation.

Mr Baneham found that Gda Kenny was being subjected to ongoing discrimination on the grounds of disability, stating that An Garda Síochána “has sought to prevent her promotion” because of the accommodations provided to her.

He awarded compensation of €50,000 and made two further orders requiring the force to provide equal treatment in considering Garda Kenny’s promotion to sergeant, and to provide her with relevant materials from her personnel file.

Mr Baneham added that Gda Kenny could refer further complaints to the WRC if she believed there was further discrimination or any act of victimisation on the part of the force.