Disabled children were left abandoned

IN the late 1960s a child arrived at Pelletstown mother and baby home in Navan Road, Dublin, on the recommendation of a paediatrician. The child had been placed for adoption but was being "returned". A note said the child's adoptive mother "was reluctant to keep baby... she considers him retarded. Admit to St Patrick's Home".

Two years later the child was declared "of average intelligence and well suited to adoption or boarding". A letter from a Pelletstown medical officer to the Adoption Board said his "initial backwardness was due to environmental conditions".

The final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes documents the shameful treatment of mothers and their children born out of wedlock.

But it also casts a much-needed spotlight on how the authorities and society treated children with an intellectual or physical disability.

The very existence of mother and baby homes was evidence of discrimination against women, the report found.

The commission's final report suggests that over time they became places where children with physical or mental disability and sometimes children born to mothers deemed to have a mental illness were consigned out of sight of society.

Many of these children were deemed to be "unadoptable" by virtue of their perceived disability. Their hidden history is documented in the report's chapters on discrimination.

In a letter to an English priest, Fr Good of St Anne's Adoption Society wrote in 1957 that "paralysis, squint, serious hernia, low blood count and mental defect will frighten off the most charitable adopters".

St Anne's Adoption Society placed the English-born children of Irish unmarried mothers for adoption and in 1963 drew up a memorandum on "unadoptable children" and their difficulty in "making arrangements" for them.

"We have found the various county managers reluctant to accept responsibility for unadoptable children. Our first success in this matter in recent times has been the acceptance in principle of three such children by Mayo County Council. They are expected to travel soon."

Thirteen years later, Dr Declan Meagher, then master of Holles Street, presented a paper in 1970 that spoke about "children who are handicapped" who may be deemed unfit for adoption being further handicapped by being brought up in institutions.

In 1978 a group called the Federation of Services for Unmarried Parents and their Children highlighted how adoption practices in Ireland appear to discriminate against children with "special needs". The federation conducted a study of 858 children in 32 residential institutions aged from six months to 12 years.

"Of the 858 children in these institutions, they determined that 188 were parentless: almost half of the 188 were the children of married couples who had no meaningful contact with their parents, 93 were 'illegitimate', four were extra-marital births.

"Three-quarters of the 93 'illegitimate' children had been in institutional care from birth and 60 of those were "deemed not fit for adoption or fosterage because of physical or intellectual disabilities".

Children who had no apparent disability were sometimes, but not always, ruled out for adoption based on their mothers' history.

The report quotes a letter from the children's office in the mid-1970s about a child who was deemed "not suitable for adoption" because the child's mother "is said to be very retarded". The child was sent to a children's home. In the late 1970s another child was admitted to Pelletstown to be adopted but at four years of age was sent to an institution: "Because of maternal history, fit for boarding out only."

And in another letter from a paediatrician in the 1950s: "Child is healthy but owing to maternal history will not be fit for adoption."

Some years later, in spite of this cruel diagnosis, the child was successfully adopted.

More than 65pc of the unaccompanied children with a disability in Pelletstown were "legitimate", according to the commission's report. They were born to married parents.

Most of those recorded as having an intellectual disability - a total of 71pc - were in Pelletstown between 1960 and 1990, according to the report.

The commission found the prospects for a child with physical and intellectual disabilities were impacted by their disability.

But, as with other areas of the report, it found no systematic or large-scale discrimination at Pelletstown or at Bessborough, where children with a disability were also sent.

The chapter's most striking finding, however, is in its final paragraph.

"It is notable that no submissions were made to the commission either by individuals or groups on the issue of disability or mental illness in the homes so the voice of those affected residents has not been heard," it said.

Sunday Independent