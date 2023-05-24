Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte ‘extremely frustrated’ with HSE delay in rolling out early assessment hubs

Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte has said she is “extremely frustrated” by ongoing delays in the HSE to provide early assessments for children with special needs.

Ms Rabbitte indicated in the Dáil earlier today that the Government would consider reimbursing parents who are forced to use private providers for assessments of needs, in order to bypass long wait times. She said she would make the commitment by August if certain targets are not met.

It comes after Opposition TDs raised questions about delays for assessments of needs and long waiting lists for services, with some 10,000 children now waiting for an assessments of need.

Children with a disability are entitled to an assessment of need by the HSE, which should provide it within three months.

Last year, the High Court ruled that the HSE’s approach to providing this assessment was not compliant with the requirements of the Disability Act, 2005.

The HSE had adopted an approach in order to address considerable waiting times facing families for assessment and intervention, but accepted the findings of the ruling.

Ms Rabbitte has committed to setting up six regional assessment hubs, which she said are urgently required, and funding is in place for the centres through the €11.5m which was allocated to her department in Budget 2023.

She said if those teams are not “stood up” by August, she will “repurpose that money to ensure that families can privately access assessments themselves” through channels known to the HSE which can be “validated”.

Ms Rabbitte said the 91 Children's Disability Network Teams (CDNTs) across the countries do not have the individual capacity to clear the backlog, but establishing regional hubs would help streamline the process and ensure those being assessed are put on the right pathway for further intervention.

The minister confirmed that the HSE is still “exploring” how it would implement the proposal and she is “not at all” satisfied by the progress to date. She said the HSE has cited issues with procurement and capacity as causes for the delay.

“I’ve over 10,000 children needing an assessment of need. I secured money over nine months ago at this stage and spent. All the while, that families are waiting and needing assessments,” she told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“Those assessments are crucial for that intervention but also for young children that are starting in school or transitioning into education, it’s a need within education that if they don't have that assessment, they cannot access education.”

Ms Rabbitte said she met with the head of HSE, Bernard Gloster, and he has made tackling the waiting lists a “priority”.

She acknowledged that there will be “variance” in how much individual families pay for assessments, but she said if they are forced to go private after six months, the State is in breach of the Disability Act and has to “work to the law”.

“An assessment is an assessment…So, if a child needs to get an assessment, and that’s what required, it has to be paid for – whether it’s done through the HSE or it’s done privately,” she said.

She added that reimbursements will not be paid retroactively to people who paid for private assessments before the policy change is enacted.

Tipperary girl Cara Darmody was in Dáil Éireann today, to hear Minister Rabbitte make the commitment.

The 12-year-old has travelled to Leinster House once a week since January, to advocate for change and to raise awareness and funds for autistic children.

Reacting to the commitment by Minister Rabbitte, Cara told Independent.ie: “I’m thrilled that the ministers are finally starting to smell the roses.

"I told them I wouldn't stop until they did something about this national crisis. Well, I think they're starting to get the message that I'm going to keep coming back until I see concrete change."

"I'll be holding the minister and the Taoiseach to account here. I told them before I'd be back, and I've done that bigtime. So, my message is clear, please change things now, or I'll be back in an even bigger way,” she added.

Cara, from Ardfinnan in Co Tipperary, is not autistic but has two autistic brothers, Neil (10) and John (5), who are both non-verbal.

She has been a constant advocate for them as well as the thousands of others suffering due to a lack of services.

Cara was roundly congratulated by TDs in Leinster House today and her father Mark said the family are “so proud” of her.

“We still don't know how a little 12 year old has managed to achieve all of this. She's become an inspiration to some many families, showing that you can achieve change by basic hard work and persistence,” he said.

Additional reporting by PA Media.