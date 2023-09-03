Directors complain as Davy Fitzgerald firm fails to process resignations quickly

Two former directors of a Davy Fitzgerald-owned company that runs the Waterford hurling manager’s pub in Lahinch, Co Clare, have complained that his firm failed to promptly notify the Companies Registration Office (CRO) of their resignations in June.

Alan Clancy, with an address in Meath, and Jennifer Glennon, with an address in Dublin 15, both wrote letters to Castlecrine Asset Management on June 28, complaining that it had failed to register their resignations despite these happening 15 days previously on June 13.

Davy Fitzgerald and his father Pat, the former long-time secretary of Clare GAA, are the joint owners of Castlecrine Asset Management, the company that owns the liquor licence for Fitz’s Bar in Lahinch.

The Fitzgeralds had been directors of this company since 2019 when it was incorporated, but both resigned around the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 to be replaced by Glennon and Clancy, who work as directors in a number of companies.

In their almost identical letters dated June 28, Glennon and Clancy note that their resignations on June 13 had not been notified to the CRO as requested. They both asked that this be rectified “immediately”.

Both threatened that if their requests were not complied with within 21 days, they would file a form directly with the CRO and write to every person they knew to be an officer of the company — to ensure the “failure” of the company to comply with their resignation notices did not continue.

Forms confirming the resignations of Glennon and Clancy from June 13 were filed with the CRO by O’Byrne Fay, the company’s accountants, on July 24. This appeared to leave the company without any directors. Company law requires almost all companies to have two directors.

Davy Fitzgerald filed forms on July 28 reappointing himself as a director of the company, and making his father the company secretary of Castlecrine Asset Management. The effective date of the appointments is listed as June 13, the resignation dates of Glennon and Clancy.

Last week, O’Byrne Fay said that Glennon and Clancy resigned as “they are no longer involved in the licensed premises in Lahinch”.

The accountancy firm said that its association with the Fitzgerald company “ceased” when these two directors resigned.

“We were hired by the former directors and when they resigned our role ceased,” it said. “To be clear we worked on behalf of the former directors and had no relationship with the owners.”

The accountancy firm said its resignation did not have to be notified to the Companies Registration Office as it was not the pub company’s auditors.

The Sunday Independent was unable to get a comment from Fitzgerald about the director resignations and their complaints.

Fitzgerald is involved in a number of businesses. Earlier this year, he incorporated CF Hilltop with his son Colm. The business is listed as being involved in the retail sale of beverages in specialised stores.

Fitzgerald is being pursued in the High Court by debt firm Pepper over a debt of €283,456 which the firm says is secured on a house in Clare, which it complains has been wrongly leased to Helen Fitzgerald, the GAA manager’s sister.