Director appointed to oversee ‘long-awaited’ excavation of remains at Tuam mother and baby home

Tokens of respect are left at the site of Tuam mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Paul Faith

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has appointed a director to oversee the excavation and recovery of children's remains at the site of a former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.

Daniel Mac Sweeney, a former International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) envoy, will lead the independent office as the director of authorised intervention for Tuam.

He will now have charge of the dig at the former mother and baby home site — where over 800 infants are believed to have been interred in a subterranean septic tank or sewage chamber.

It is hoped exhumations could begin before the end of the year, but Minister O’Gorman said it would be a matter for Mr Mac Sweeney’s assessment.

He will be responsible for ensuring the remains are re-interred in a respectful and appropriate way.

A key first priority for the director will be to engage with relatives, survivors and former residents of the Tuam institution, Mr O’Gorman said.

The minister has also appointed former INTO general secretary, Sheila Nunan, as a negotiator with the religious orders that ran mother and baby home to seek a “meaningful contribution” towards redress for their crimes.

Minister O’Gorman has so far come up empty handed from talks with the religious groups involved, mostly orders of nuns. He refused to specify a range of financial contributions that might be “meaningful,” saying it was precisely a matter for negotiation, and that Ms Nunan, a former president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) had much experience in the area.

As envoy to the Caucasus with the ICRC, Mr Mac Sweeney has dealt with the missing in wars involving Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Daniel will oversee the long-awaited intervention at the site of the former mother and baby institution in the town," he said.

"He has extensive expertise and experience contributing to, leading and overseeing humanitarian programmes in the international arena, including in relation to missing persons and identification programmes involving the use of DNA, which will be invaluable in the Tuam director role."

Funding of almost €7 million has been made available for the 2023 costs of the multi-annual intervention.

Asked if the announcement is an attempt to isolate focus on infant deaths in Tuam rather than other institutions, Mr O'Gorman said: "We've given this agency very significant powers in terms of the ability to excavate, to exhume remains, and to analyse remains, and indeed give individualised reports on each set of remains where possible in terms of potential cause of death and the like.

"We also removed a prohibition that had existed in the earlier legislation in terms of any engagement from the coroner.

"So, we have both created a highly-specialised agency and given it the resources to undertake its work, but we've also opened it up and its findings up to other apparatuses of the State as well."

He said this is what he was "asked to do" by the relatives.

"We've been able to address the key concerns that did exist about the original draft," the minister added.

He continued: “Last year, I indicated that I would expect to see a meaningful contribution from congregations and lay organisations involved in the running of mother and baby and county home institutions, so today we've appointed Sheila Nunan to continue those engagements.

“I've met with six congregations, one Catholic lay organisations and the Church of Ireland previously, and Ms Nunan will continue those engagements now.”

Mr O'Gorman also rejected the suggestion that the appointment of Ms Nunan to lead negotiations was an attempt to “pass the buck” in case the cash talks failed. “We’ve given a six-month period for these engagements to take place, with the possibility of extension.

“Subsequently then, any finalised package or offer will come back to Government,” he said.

Labour Senator Marie Sherlock meanwhile maintained that anyone who spent any length of time in a mother and baby institution must have access to the redress scheme, which will be passed by the Oireachtas before the end of the summer.

It is expected that 34,000 people will receive payments, and 19,000 will be eligible to avail of medical cards. Those elderly and unwell will be prioritised for both, the minister said.

Senator Sherlock said the State must open the redress scheme to all survivors, not just those who spent a minimum of six months as inmates.

“Time and again, we have asked and queried the scientific basis for the six months and there has not been a reply,” she said.

“For women excluded from the scheme, it is not about money. It is about recognition, and the recognition of what society did to women and their children and the time. Excluding so many women from the redress scheme is deeply wrong, unfair and diminishes the hurt and trauma inflicted on people.”

She added: “The State failed totally failed these women and children by outsourcing its responsibility to the church and to these church-run homes. Society turned its back on these women.”