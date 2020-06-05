Direct provision reform needed as treatment of minorities has 'drawn parallels' with events in America - Charlie Flanagan

Ireland’s treatment of minorities, including asylum seekers, has “drawn parallels” with recent events in America, according to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

In a statement this evening, the minister said that the pressures of the coronavirus crisis on the direct provision system have put the country’s treatment of minorities “at the forefront”.

“How Ireland treats its minorities including those seeking asylum has been at the forefront of many of our minds recently.

“This is due both to the stress Covid-19 has placed on the direct provision system and also the way in which some have drawn parallels with recent events in America,” he said.

He added that a “branch reform” of direct provision is needed.

“Minister Stanton and I welcome that focus as we believe that root and branch reform of the system and the policy behind it is required."

Former Secretary General of the European Commission Dr Catherine Day, who chairs the expert group on direct provision, was asked to examine the system and while her report was due at the end of the year, it will be submitted by the end of September.

A submitted Briefing Note from the group recommends several measures which would “immediately improve” the quality of life in direct provision centres.

These measures include: extending the right to work, alternative housing models, guidance on opening bank accounts, reducing the time taken to process decisions, compulsory training for centre managers and moving away from emergency accommodation.

It is recommended that vulnerability assessment must take place, as well as working with the Department of Transport for access to driving licenses.

Minster Flanagan has also asked the Secretary General to undertake a review of their action on direct provision in the early stages of the pandemic, "with particular reference to opening centres such as the one in Cahersiveen".

"Covid-19 emerged across the world with incredible speed. All of us, in reacting to the unprecedented situation had to develop systems, protocols and approaches rapidly. We took heed of the WHO advice to act very fast in seeking to keep people safe," he said.

"At all times, we had the welfare of residents and staff foremost in our minds and this will continue to be our focus. COVID-19 is first and foremost a public health emergency and this necessitated building, deepening and strengthening relationships between the Department and the HSE locally and nationally.

“The work of protecting the welfare of residents has placed high demands on all involved and while acknowledging that I expect the Secretary General’s review will provide a valuable insight into how we can react better to any future waves of the virus which may arise."

