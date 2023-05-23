Direct provision centres triple in five years, despite pledge to end system

One in four who have received their papers can’t move out due to housing crisis

The statistics on direct provision were released in response to a parliamentary question from Independent TD Catherine Connolly. Photo: Tom Burke

The number of direct provision centres in Ireland have tripled over the last five years, largely due to new “emergency” centres set up to ease capacity issues in the creaking asylum system.

Despite a government commitment to end direct provision, which is a system consistently lambasted by human rights groups, figures show it is getting bigger and relying more on inappropriate accommodation, largely provided by the hospitality industry.

It comes as the department responsible for integration confirmed that more than a quarter of people currently living in direct provision have received their papers, but can’t move out due to the housing crisis.

High rents and anecdotal reports of discrimination from some landlords are being blamed for refugees being unable to move out of direct provision centres, exacerbating capacity issues further.

The Government is grappling with a severe lack of accommodation for asylum-seekers amid the emerging problem of protests against housing for them across Ireland.

According to figures provided by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, up to the end of last year there were 50 permanent direct provision centres across Ireland. Between 2018 and 2021, 27 new centres were created – most of which were “emergency” centres.

And last year alone, 75 more accommodation centres were set up across Ireland, the majority also emergency centres. While some of these are larger centres like the CityWest transit hub, some are hotel rooms or B&Bs which are contracted to accommodate only small numbers of people.

The new centres opened last year included some “mixed-use” accommodation centres, which accepted Ukrainian refugees and other asylum-seekers.

The figures are accurate up to the end of last year, and so do not reflect direct provision centres that have closed or any of the new accommodation centres that the Government is scrambling to open.

The statistics were released in response to a parliamentary question from Independent TD Catherine Connolly. Ms Connolly said she believed the figures show that the Government was relying more on inappropriate accommodation run by for-profit organisations, despite its recognition that direct provision needed to be wound down.

“Direct provision was described as inhuman, not fit for purpose, and being run on a not-for-profit basis. It was to end, but we’re doing the opposite. We made no progress, and now we have the housing crisis and the war in Ukraine on top of it,” Ms Connolly said.

The TD said she was concerned that relying on accommodating people in the hospitality sector was “not creating conditions for people to integrate”, and that asylum-seekers were being denied basic facilities, including those allowing them to cook for themselves.

Ms Connolly said that while it was not ideal, she would like to see the Government start commissioning not-for-profit accommodation centres in order to try to deal with the current capacity issues.

In 2021, the Government published a white paper that set out a plan to end the “expensive and inefficient” direct provision system by next year.

However, Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman recently admitted achieving that target would be unlikely, blaming the war in Ukraine and increasing numbers of international protection applicants.

The housing crisis is also putting pressure on the direct provision system. The department confirmed that, at the end of last March, there were 5,200 people still living in direct provision despite having already received their papers.

It is understood this figure, which includes more than 1,000 children, represents around a quarter of all people in the system.

People living in the Government’s International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) system have reported struggling to find affordable private rented accommodation, while others have said they believed they were being discriminated against by landlords.

The department said that “residents ‘with status’ in IPAS accommodation are no longer international protection applicants and will need to transition into alternative accommodation to create space for new arrivals”.