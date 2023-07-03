Dion Dublin thanks Ireland for ‘treating me like one of your own’ after Croker visit

Former Aston Villa legend Dion Dublin has posted on social media to thank the people of Ireland for giving him such a warm welcome as he visited the home of the GAA this weekend.

The former England striker was in Ireland this weekend and took in yesterday’s football quarter finals in Croke Park, while also heading up north and spending time in Belfast.

The current Cambridge United chairman was seen posing for selfies with GAA fans on Sunday and he afterwards he thanked everyone for the reception he received.

"A HUGE thank you to everyone I’ve met this weekend, in Belfast & Dublin! You’ve treated me like one of your own, it’s very much appreciated!” the Premier League legend said, alongside a picture of two pints of Guinness.

Dion was in Croke Park working with the BBC and their GAA commentator Thomas Niblock for the quarter finals, and in a video address from the Croke Park pitch he said it was “pretty impressive”.

He also posed for a photograph with the Sam Maguire trophy.