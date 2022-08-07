Dillon Quirke: ‘We are beyond despair’ – Club hold vigil for young star as funeral details are confirmed

Dillon Quirke was remembered by those who knew him at Clonoulty-Rossmore on Saturday night

The GAA community of Clonoulty-Rossmore came together united in grief on Saturday night at a vigil held for Dillon Quirke.

Dillon (24) passed away on Friday night after collapsing during a Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship match between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Dillon’s untimely death shocked the Tipperary GAA community and a vigil was held in his memory at Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA club yesterday evening.

A table was erected in the club’s stand with various pictures of Dillon along with jerseys of his two beloved teams: Clonoulty-Rossmore and Tipperary - a club, and county, he represented with distinction in his playing career.

The club paid tribute to Dillon - who served as their captain this year - along with thanking those who have sent messages of condolence.

“Thank you for all the kind messages. Maybe in time, these will provide some comfort. For now, we are beyond despair,” the club said in a brief statement, inviting all who wished to attend the vigil to their club at 8:15pm last night.

Dozens of candles lit up the stand either side of a shrine to Dillon, while flowers were carefully laid before the table, which was draped in a Clonoulty-Rossmore flag.

The club’s chairman Andrew Fryday - who is also Dillon’s uncle - told the Sunday Independent that Dillon “lived and died for hurling”.

“Dillon was the heart and soul of our club. As captain of the senior team, he was our leading inspiration.

"As a person he was the perfect gentleman and the absolute dream of what any young man should be.

"This was also his breakthrough year in sport. He was coming into his time as a player at a club and county level. We were building the club around him for the next ten or 15 years,” he said.

“As a family we are all broken-hearted and devastated. He was an outstanding young man who lived and died for hurling.”

Dillon’s obituary read: “Unexpectedly in Semple Stadium. Predeceased by his grandparents Eddie & Lyla Fryday and Phil Quirke. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, Dan & Hazel, sisters Shannon & Kellie, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, team mates and many beloved friends”.

Dillon will repose at his home on Monday evening from 4-8pm before Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.