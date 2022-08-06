Dillon Quirke: Tributes from across the GAA pour in for Tipp hurler (24) after his sudden death

Tributes have been paid to the young Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke who passed away suddenly after taking ill during a club match on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old died at Tipperary University Hospital after he collapsed 28 minutes into his club Clonoulty-Rossmore’s match with Kilruane MacDonaghs. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance having been treated by medical staff at the game but sadly passed away.

The untimely passing of Dillon has shocked the GAA community and many of the sport’s leading lights have paid tribute to the gifted inter-county star.

Former Tipperary hurler and journalist Shane Stapleton said: “Impossible to get one's head around the tragedy this evening in Tipperary. RIP Dillon Quirke. Lovely lad who I interviewed after he scored 0-4 v Waterford in 2020 league, when he said: ‘I waited all my life for this, it’s a dream come true’. Taken too soon,” Shane said.

Kilruane MacDonaghs, the club Dillon faced on Friday night, said its members are devastated at his death.

“All in the Kilruane MacDonaghs Club are devastated at the tragic passing of Dillon Quirke. Sympathy to the Dillon's family & @ClonRossGAA. God Bless & Comfort his family and friends. No words.”

Buff Egan, a well-known GAA media personality, said Dillon’s death was “heartbreaking”.

“Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Clonoulty and Tipperary senior hurler Dillon Quirke who collapsed during a Tipperary SHC game with his club this evening. Devastating that a young man of 24 with his whole life ahead of him has sadly left this World. Rest in Peace Dillon,” he said.

Former Tipp hurler Shane McGrath said the sporting community of Tipperary is “numb” following Dillon’s death.

“Tragic news of the passing of Dillon Quirke. The sporting community in Tipp are numb. A brilliant talent who was only getting better & better for club & county. All thoughts & prayers are with his family & friends in @ClonRossGAA. The bed of heaven to Dillon”.

The Tipperary County Board also paid tribute to Dillon and, as a mark of respect, all GAA games scheduled to be played this weekend in Tipperary have been postponed.

“Tipperary GAA extends its heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family. Also to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.

“Dillon became ill during Friday evening’s County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away. Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening.

“As a mark of respect to Dillon, Tipperary GAA have called off all games due to take place in the County Hurling Championships this weekend,” Jonathan Cullen, Tipperary GAA PRO said in a statement.

RTÉ Sport presenter Jacqui Hurley described Dillon’s death as a “young like taken far too soon”.

Dozens of GAA clubs and organisations and thousands of supporters expressed their condolences online, as the country comes to terms with the loss of a young hurler with a bright future on and off the pitch.



