THE Dáil bar rat has led to concern over "pest control" among Leinster House workers, the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been told.

THE Dáil bar rat has led to concern over "pest control" among Leinster House workers, the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been told.

Dáil bar rat leads to concern over pest control among Leinster House workers

It comes after the rat that forced the closure of the bar has been caught.

The issue was raised with senior Oireachtas officials by Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell.

He jokingly questioned if "ratatouille" will be on the Dáil canteen menu but also raised concern over pest control in Leinster House among those who work there.

“I appreciate the building is extremely old, but it is a concern to all individuals in relation to pest control.

"It’s not a question. It’s just a very badly performed pun on my part," he added.

Online Editors