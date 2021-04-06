Digital tool to allow public to find new swimming spots and explore shipwrecks this summer

A new digital mapping tool will allow the public to find the best swimming spots, shipwrecks and other maritime hotspots this summer.

Users will be able to use the app to locate anything of interest that is happening in Irish seas, such as the best spots for surfing, or where wrecked ships are located.

The Department of Housing will later on this summer launch the Marine Special Planning Digital Tool, which will be built on maps and data as part of the National Marine Planning Framework.

The first stage of the tool will be based on the maps of Irish waters from the framework, but as the maps are updated, they will be updated with additional information on the tool.

Over time, the tool will be updated with more information, such as more maps and other data, to allow users to see what is happening in the sea and where.

The tool will also allow planners to see which regulations and policies apply to which areas.

It will be launched later on this summer.

“If you want to go surfing and you want to know where is the best place is to do this, you’ll actually be to go on,” Juliet Fitzpatrick from the Department of Housing told this afternoon’s meeting of the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that she does not want the tool to be used just by governmental institutions or planners, but by members of the public also.

“We want the whole of Ireland to use our tool as the first place that they go for this,” she said.

“If you want to go and see all the shipwrecks around Ireland, it’s a really interesting one to look at and you’ll be able to see all of those.

“The data will be open and local authorities will be able to submit their own maps, which, when approved, will be added on to the database.”

The tool will be built on over the next decade to be “simple, intuitive and easy to use for people”.

