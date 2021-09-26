Met Éireann is warning that the Indian summer is set to come to an end, as a “deep depression” moves in bringing cooler temperatures and possible “hazardous weather conditions”.

Met Éireann meteorologist Andrew Doran-Sherlock said: “from Monday we’ll see a significant change with a much more autumnal feel to our weather, as temperatures dip to a cooler 12C to 15C.”

“Along with lower temperatures, it’ll turn quite unsettled too with spells of rain and heavy showers along with some windy conditions, which current indications suggest will persist through much of next week,” he added.

Met Éireann is encouraging people to keep a close eye on the forecast this weekend and into next week as spells of heavy rain and showers could lead to hazardous weather conditions in some areas, with the potential for some localised flooding and tricky driving conditions.

Met Éireann says that currently the jet stream – the core of strong winds that lies over the boundary between the warmer air to the south and the colder air to the north – is lying to the north of Ireland.

As a deep depression develops in the mid-Atlantic later this weekend, the jet stream will wrap around the south of the depression, allowing colder air to sink down from the north over Ireland.

“The change in weather from next week will be quite noticeable given conditions have been rather warm and settled so far this month – it may be time to dig out the autumn layers, hats and scarves as it is going to feel much chillier,” said Mr Sherlock.

According to Met Éireann, on Monday night showers will become more confined to southern and western coastal areas through the night, with drier and clearer spells developing elsewhere.

It will become cloudier across the country towards morning with more prolonged rain developing over Munster and south Connacht, with lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C in moderate southwest winds - stronger near coasts.

Tuesday looks like being a pretty wet day overall with spells of rain, heavy at times, especially in southern and later eastern parts. There is the risk of thundery downpours in parts too.

It will feel cool with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C in moderate southerly winds veering westerly and increasing strong at times near southern coasts.

Tuesday night will become drier with showers largely confined to the west and north leaving good clear spells elsewhere.

It will be quite cool in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds and lowest temperatures of 5C to 8C.

Wednesday looks to be a drier day with sunny spells and a few scattered showers, mainly affecting northern parts, with highest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

However, outbreaks of rain and blustery southerly winds look set to move in from the Atlantic on Wednesday evening and night.

The rest of the week and next weekend then looks set to be breezy or windy with further showers or longer spells of rain mixed in with some bright or sunny spells at times too.