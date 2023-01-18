Diesel prices down slightly, petrol steady ahead of likely price jump in March - AA Ireland

An end to the reduction on excise duty will likely lead to significant price increases in March.

Diesel prices are down slightly from last month while petrol is broadly unchanged from December, however prices are likely to rise in March, the AA has warned.

Diesel fuel has dropped slightly, with the average at €1.71 per litre - nearly 2pc less than in December.

The average petrol price across is €1.61, just 0.6pc more than in December, according to the latest AA fuel prices survey.

This comes ahead of a likely price hike in fuel prices in March as the Government is due to end a reduction on excise duty on petrol and diesel at the end of February.

The move will increase fuel prices by 15 cents per litre for diesel and 20 cents per litre for petrol.

AA Ireland has called for this increase to be staggered to avoid difficulties at filling stations.

"Suddenly switching off the excise duty reductions overnight will inevitably lead to anxiety leading up to the end of February, which could lead to tailbacks at filling stations or pumps running dry in certain areas,” said Paddy Comyn, AA Ireland’s head of communications.

“A more prudent approach would be to stagger this over two to three months. There remains uncertainty because of the Ukraine conflict and the EU's imminent ban on Russian oil products, particularly diesel, so a staggered reduction in duty could offer a buffer to any potential increases."

Before it invaded Ukraine, Russia was Europe's largest external fuel supplier, and the continent has continued to buy in significant volumes up to the cut-off.

"Europe has been raising its diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East, the two regions are now expected to shoulder most of its exports after the ban comes into place,” said Mr Comyn.

"The longer freight distances, however, and higher demand for tankers shipping the fuel into Europe have meant that freight rates are rising, potentially adding to the cost for consumers at the pumps. In the short term, there's a risk of higher prices.”