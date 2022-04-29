Diary of a Ukrainian refugee: ‘It’s made me realise the world is full of wonderful people’

Ksenia Samotiy: ‘It’s the third time I have celebrated my birthday away from family’. Photo by Damien Eagers

“I recently celebrated my 20th birthday with my host family. I decided to cook because my mum always cooked when I was at home. After dinner, the family surprised me with a white chocolate cake and we sang Happy Birthday.

It was the third time I’ve celebrated my birthday away from my family, and while it was a bit sadder than usual, it was also pretty good.

It’s amazing how quickly people can go from strangers and friends of friends of friends to, basically, a family.

My mum is still in Poland with my younger brother and sister and she recently found a job in a foundation. My dad is still in Ukraine, hosting people who have moved from east to west in our home. He’s doing as good as can be, given the situation.

My friends from back home are mostly living in Poland now. Some of my friends found educational opportunities in Belgium and the Netherlands. I think, geographically, I’m the farthest from Ukraine.

My hosts are planning to do some house renovations so I’m going to look for alternative accommodation soon. I think I’d like to get my own place. I wouldn’t be able to afford a whole apartment but maybe a room share? I haven’t started looking yet but I’ve been told how expensive it is, and how difficult it is to find anything at all.

I also received a few job offers for work in audit firms and I chose a position based in Dublin, which I will start in the middle of June. It means I still have some time to explore the city — and sleep!

My English has been a huge advantage to me in Ireland. Last week, my hostess took me to a lunch for Ukrainians in a Dublin community centre. I met loads of families who are currently staying in hotels and it made me realise how lucky I am in this situation.

For me, I see an opportunity to start a new life and I can allow myself to think of it like that. But for many Ukrainian people — especially those with poor English, or those with children or people to care for back home — for them it’s not much of a new life. It’s a broken previous life.

Recently, I’ve been feeling constantly tired and I think it’s because of all the news I’ve consumed over the past few months. During the first few weeks of war it was constant and I was reading and reading and reading... Now I just don’t have the mental capacity for it anymore.

It feels similar to the first few months of the pandemic. Also, I was living in Warsaw where I attended university when the world went into lockdown and my whole family was in Lviv. And I celebrated my 18th birthday in isolation.

It’s kind of weird when I compare the two experiences. But it also makes me realise that the world is full of amazing people. And that’s difficult for me because I was always really cynical.”

In conversation with Katie Byrne