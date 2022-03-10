| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dial down, wrap up and get back to the basics to reduce energy while saving money

Doubling the use of the clothes line would save the equivalent of 120,000 barrels of oil. Stock image Expand
Washing clothes at a lower temperature can save up to 60pc in energy. Photo: DepositPhotos Expand
Nearly half of the fuel used by cars is for trips of less than 8km, consider cycling or public transport instead. Stock image Expand
A stalled car caught in the flooding in Waterford on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Noel Browne Expand

Close

Doubling the use of the clothes line would save the equivalent of 120,000 barrels of oil. Stock image

Doubling the use of the clothes line would save the equivalent of 120,000 barrels of oil. Stock image

Washing clothes at a lower temperature can save up to 60pc in energy. Photo: DepositPhotos

Washing clothes at a lower temperature can save up to 60pc in energy. Photo: DepositPhotos

Nearly half of the fuel used by cars is for trips of less than 8km, consider cycling or public transport instead. Stock image

Nearly half of the fuel used by cars is for trips of less than 8km, consider cycling or public transport instead. Stock image

A stalled car caught in the flooding in Waterford on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Noel Browne

A stalled car caught in the flooding in Waterford on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Noel Browne

/

Doubling the use of the clothes line would save the equivalent of 120,000 barrels of oil. Stock image

Caroline O'Doherty

Ministers should lead by example in the energy crisis by turning down the heating in Leinster House and wearing jumpers to keep warm, an energy expert has said.

He is one of a team of academics who have devised a 10-point plan of common-sense steps to instantly reduce the country’s dependence on imported oil and gas.

Most Watched

Privacy