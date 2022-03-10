Dial down, wrap up and get back to the basics to reduce energy while saving money

Ministers should lead by example in the energy crisis by turning down the heating in Leinster House and wearing jumpers to keep warm, an energy expert has said.

He is one of a team of academics who have devised a 10-point plan of common-sense steps to instantly reduce the country’s dependence on imported oil and gas.

They say their “dial down, wrap up and get back to basics” tips for households, communities and Government could cut Ireland’s oil and gas use by 10pc – the equivalent of 8 million barrels of oil a year.

“Over the next 12 months, we’re heading into a very difficult crisis,” said Dr Paul Deane of the MaREI centre at University College Cork.

“If, like me, you’re feeling totally powerless, these are things you can do that will make a difference.”

The 10pc campaign comes as ministers are warned that household gas and electricity could have to be rationed and public transport curtailed as the impact of the war in Ukraine hits home.

While playing down the “worst case scenario” in the secret briefing to Cabinet, ministers acknowledged that steps would have to be taken to reduce dependence on imported energy.

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan said all relevant departments were working on a coordinated approach.

“We will be putting forward further efficiency measures within the coming weeks to help people save money by using less,” he said.

Dr Deane said a national campaign to reduce energy was needed right away.

“It’s unpopular to ask people to cut back but we need a reality check. We are living in a continent that is at war and we have one of the highest reliances on fossil fuels for any European country.

“We’re very much aware that not everybody can do everything, but we’d really like Government to step in and make sure that people who can are encouraged to do these things, and people who can’t are protected.”

Ireland’s fossil fuel use is not restricted to oil but for simplicity, it is measured here in equivalents of barrels of oil.

That works out at an annual usage of 80 million barrels a year. Here’s how MaREI say we can save 8 million of them:

1. Reduce home heating to 18C

Potential saving: the equivalent of 1.3 million barrels.

“I would love to see leadership from the top – ministers making the effort to turn down the thermostats in Leinster House and wearing extra jumpers in the same way they showed leadership when masks were first introduced for Covid,” Dr Deane said.

2. Wash clothes at lower temperatures

Saving: 120,000 barrels.

“You save up to 60pc in energy use from washing at 20C compared to 60C. I’m a dad and I do a lot of washing but 20C is good enough for 80pc of our washes.”

3. Double the use of your clothes line

Saving: 120,000 barrels.

“If it’s dry out, leave the tumble dryer alone.

“It’s a bit inconvenient and people mightn’t like the look of washing lines but it’s free energy.

"I’d much rather be looking at someone’s clothes line than looking at €2 a litre for diesel.”

4. Turn off lights and appliances when not in use

Saving: 180,000 barrels.

“It’s what our parents always told us but they were right. It’s a minor inconvenience.”

5. Service your boiler

Saving: One million barrels.

“A boiler that’s not working efficiently will use 10-15pc more energy. It’s a cost to get it serviced but there’s a saving in its operation.”

6. Burn dry wood

Saving: 370,000 barrels.

“So long as the wood is good quality and kiln-dried, it makes a good substitute for home-heating oil.”

7. Ditch the car for short trips

Saving: 2.3 million barrels.

“Nearly half of the fuel used by cars is for trips of less than 8km.

“If you can’t cycle or work from home, see if you can car pool or use public transport.”

8. Pause new data centre connections

Saving: 750,000 barrels.

“Data centres use a lot of electricity and they have little impact when they’re using renewables but to make one unit of electricity when the wind isn’t blowing you need two units of gas or three units of coal.

9. Double biofuels in petrol and diesel

Saving: 1.2 million barrels.

“This is something we’ve been pushing for a while. The Government plan to do it by 2030 but it could be done much more quickly.”

Biofuels, mainly used cooking oil and other waste products, make up 10pc of petrol and diesel.

10. Install solar panels on 250,000 homes

Saving: 600,000 barrels.

“This is small-scale renewable energy infrastructure that could be installed quickly in many cases.

“Encouraging micro-generation is part of the Government’s plans anyway but it needs to start immediately.”

Dr Deane says: “A lot of this is things our parents and grandparents would have done in the 70s and 80s in the last oil crisis so we’re not going back to the Stone Age by doing them – we’re going back to basic common sense.”