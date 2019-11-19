EMERGENCY services chiefs have warned that lives are being put at risk by the increasing tendency of people to video incidents on their phones for social media posting rather than immediately call 999.

'Dial before you film' - People urged to stop filming accidents and call emergency services instead

Members of the public have now been urged to "dial not film" when they spot a fire, a traffic accident or any other serious incident.

The warning came as it emerged that some serious incidents in Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK were video recorded on smart phones and posted to social media before emergency services were alerted.

Alarmingly, the volume of calls being received by the emergency services in Ireland via 999 or 112 alerts has been declining - despite the number of incidents responded to steadily increasing each year.

