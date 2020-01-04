DFA issues warning for Irish people in Iraq

Irish citizens have been urged not to travel to Iraq and any Irish citizens currently in Iraq are advised to leave the country immediately.

Irish citizens have been urged not to travel to Iraq and any Irish citizens currently in Iraq are advised to leave the country immediately.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a ‘do not travel’ warning to anyone planning to travel to Iraq following the killing of top Iranian army officer Qassem Suleimani in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in the Iraqi capital.

The warning declared: “We advise against all travel to Iraq because of the extremely dangerous security situation and very high threat of terrorist attacks. If you’re currently in Iraq, we advise you to leave immediately.

“If you consider your presence in Iraq to be absolutely essential, you should have adequate and continuous professional security arrangements and ensure they are regularly reviewed.”

A very small number of Irish citizens are registered as residing in Iraq.

A warning is also in place for Irish citizens in Iran to avoid a number of areas in the country. A three day period of national mourning is in place in Iran for General Suleimani.

Irish citizens in Iran were advised to “remain vigilant and avoid all demonstrations and protests taking place in cities across Iran and refrain from recording or photographing them. Foreign nationals visiting or living in Iran could be targeted, detained or arrested at such events.”

The US, UK and France have ordered all citizens to leave or avoid Iraq amid fears for their safety.

Online Editors