Developers told to build new homes within next 12 months with new scheme that could save them €26,000 per house

The current planning system is the biggest barrier to residential construction, the BDO survey of developers warned. Stock image — © PA

Developers will have to start building new homes within the next 12 months and complete the projects by 2025 to avail of the Government’s plan to waive development levies and water connection fees.

The move aimed at kick-starting construction head of the next General Election could see developer save up to €26,000 on the cost of building a new house.

However, under the plans agreed by Cabinet, builder will have to begin projects over the course of the next year and complete them within the next three years.

The Government will cover the cost of waive development levies and connection fees by paying around €380m from the State coffers to local authorities and Irish Water.

Both fees were officially abolished from yesterday and will no longer apply until this time next year.

The waiving of construction fees was announced as part of a new package of housing measures aimed at incentivising development and reducing the cost of building.

Another key element of the package was a significant increase in funding available under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

People can now draw down €50,000 to renovate a vacant property or €70,000 to refurbish a derelict property. The scheme is also being changed to allow those applying for the funding to rent properties after they have been renovated.

Previously, houses had to be owner occupied once they had been refurbished using the State funding.

At a press conference launching the new initiatives, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said people who have already applied for the refurbishment grant could reapply for the higher level of funding if they had not already drawn down the money from the original application.

The Government also hopes to build up to 6,000 cost rental apartments under a major €750m subsidy scheme for developers.

The subsidy will see a payment of up to €150,000 per apartment to builders - however, the subsidy will only be available for cost rental apartments. In cost rental homes, tenants pay rents at least 25pc below market rates and the household must earn less than a net of €53,000 a year.

These homes are delivered by approved housing bodies (AHB’s), local authorities and the Land Development Agency (LDA).

Renters here have security of tenure as they can rent indefinitely.

The full details of this new subsidy have not been worked out yet but a special working group has been set up to submit final proposals in the coming months on the scheme. It is not clear yet if the State will have an equity stake in the properties built as a result of the scheme.

The scheme is similar to the Crói Cónaithe Cities scheme, where developers get up to €120,000 per apartment in Dublin and up to €144,000 per apartment outside of the capital to build flats.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar conceded it will not be enough for the Government to meet their own housing targets.

“We have a huge deficit in housing and we’re playing catch up. Our mission is to restore the social contract and make home ownership affordable for the majority again,” he said.

“Housing for All is working. At the moment about 400 people are buying their first home every week, which is the highest since the Celtic Tiger. We have the best social housing output since the 1970s,” he added.

Mr O’Brien said “greatest security anyone can have is to own the roof over their heads” and that is “why increasing home ownership is a priority for Government”.

“We’ve also made a strong start to delivering affordable housing under Housing for All. This year will see more homes delivered for affordable purchase or rent as the pace of delivery quickens,” he added.