Developers seek permission for 1,376 residential units in Baldoyle and Malahide in north Dublin

An artist's impression of plans by Lismore Homes Ltd for 1,007 apartments at Stapolin, Baldoyle.

Two developers are seeking planning permission from An Bord Pleanala for 1,376 residential units for two separate sites in Baldoyle and Malahide in north Co Dublin.

In Strategic Housing Development (SHD) plans for the townland of Stapolin, Baldoyle, Lismore Homes Ltd has lodged a €468m scheme to construct 1,007 apartments made up of 563 two-bedroom four person units, 247 one-bed units, 94 two-bedroom three person units, 45 three-bed units and 58 studios.

As part of its compliance with Part V social housing provisions, Lismore Homes Ltd has put an indicative price tag of €92.97m on the sale of 200 residential units to Fingal County Council for social housing.

The documents put an average cost of €464,893 on each home.

In a separate application, Hollybrook Homes subsidiary, Kinwest Ltd is to lodge plans in the coming days for 369 residential units for lands around Auburn House in Malahide.

The Kinwest scheme is to be made up of 239 apartments, 87 houses and 42 duplex units and Auburn House as one dwelling.

The development will consist of 135 one-bedroom and duplex apartments, 138 two-bedroom and duplex apartments, eight three-bedroom and duplex apartments, 47 three-bedroom houses, 34 four-bedroom houses and six five-bedroom homes along with the 11-bedroom Auburn House.

The apartment blocks in the scheme are to reach to four, five and six storeys.

Last year An Bord Pleanala rejected planning permission for 411 homes on the site citing a number of grounds, including that the development would result in the loss of a significant number of trees and hedgerows.

In relation to the Lismore Homes proposal, the proposed 1,007 scheme is to integrate with the permitted SHDs at lands to the south and lands to the west where An Bord Pleanala has already approved a total of 2,202 residential units.

The new Lismore Homes scheme on 15 acres is to be made up of 16 buildings with heights varying from 4 to 12 storeys.

A planning report lodged with the scheme application states that “the application site is part of the overall Coast development and is within the Baldoyle-Stapolin local area plan that sets out three growth areas and clear phasing within those areas to deliver a sustainable residential community with a designated local centre adjacent to Clongriffin DART station”.

The report adds that the scheme “will provide a high quality residential development on a fully serviced site that is zoned for residential development”.

Decisions are due on the two applications by An Bord Pleanala later this year.