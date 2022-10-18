Developers lure farmers with special land deal to build homes

One of the country’s largest homebuilders wants to entice farmers into partnerships that may see them get higher than normal prices for land.

In some cases Glenveagh Properties will be prepared to offer substantial non-refundable deposits to secure a farmer’s support for a project.

They have launched a campaign aimed at overcoming what it sees as “a huge fall-off” in the amount of development land coming to market.

The deals will see farmers paid an upfront sum on condition the developer can make a planning application. Glenveagh will then carry all the costs associated with a sizeable application to a local authority.

If permission for a development is granted the final sale price will be higher than what the farmer might have expected if he had sold at the beginning of the process.

“If the farmer sold the land today with issues in place (planning or lack of services), it would sell for x.

“Whereas if they come on the journey with us and we add value through the planning process or services, they will be paid a different figure as that value is added to the land,” Glenveagh investment director Eoin Hughes told the Irish Independent.

It comes as local authorities are set to release maps outlining which landowners will face a 3pc zoned land tax set to be introduced next year.

The tax will be based on the market value of the land, and the Department of Housing has indicated that there will be in the region 20,000-22,000 acres of land within the scope of the tax by end of 2022, with some 90pc understood to be currently in agricultural use.