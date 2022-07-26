| 11.7°C Dublin

Developers have €13m in Celtic Tiger debt written off in High Court rulings

The High Court has written off more than €13m in debt owed by two Celtic Tiger-era property developers.

Ronan Meely, based in Co Roscommon, whose construction and development businesses went into receivership after the financial crash in the late 2000s, had debts of €7.7m written off under the terms of a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) approved by the court.

