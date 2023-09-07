Developer must pay vacant site tax on old Chivers plant

The owners of a large development site in north Dublin with planning permission for 500 homes have lost an appeal to exempt it from the Residential Zoned Land Tax.

The former Chivers factory site in Coolock was rezoned from industrial to residential use in 2018 after its owners said it could deliver hundreds of homes for “normal people”, but they have yet to be built.

Dublin City councillors voted to rezone after the site was bought in 2016 by Irish property developer Andrew Gillick. He and his brother Maurice run London-based firm Platinum Land Limited and Irish company Veni Vidi Vici Limited.

Andrew Gillick lobbied officials for the change of zoning, saying they were “successful” developers who could deliver affordable homes for “normal people”. However, construction has not started.

Earlier this year, Dublin City Council ruled the Residential Zoned Land Tax would apply to the land.

The charge, due to come into force next year, means owners will have to pay a levy of 3pc of the market value of a site.

The levy aims to incentivise landowners to use existing planning permissions for housing.

In a submission to An Bord Pleanála, Veni Vidi Vici argued that the tax should not apply to the site. It said there were several issues that needed to be resolved by Irish Water and Gas Networks Ireland.

These included the presence of a “foul sewer” passing through the land, which it said had to be diverted. It said Irish Water had not yet put a plan in place to do so. The company also said there was no gas supply at the site.

However, An Bord Pleanála upheld the council’s decision.

An inspector for the planning regulator said: “Whilst it is submitted that infrastructure elements/connections may not be in place, these would be expected to be provided in conjunction of the site, generally developer-led. I recommend that the board confirm the determination of the local authority.”

It was previously reported that the Chivers site was valued at €2.5m in 2016 when the Gillicks acquired the land. In 2021, the site was listed for sale for €25m after planning permission was secured for 500 build-to-rent apartments.

Andrew Gillick has written to state officials, saying funding could not be secured to develop the site.

“I need development funding, an end occupier, or I am willing to sell the units to the government/state organisation now,” he said.

After the Irish Independent called the phone number listed for Platinum Land, an unidentified male said: “I have no interest in speaking to the media.” He then hung up.​