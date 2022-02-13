Developer Ken Rohan Jnr leaves nearly €16m in his will after dying in Mexico

Kenneth Rohan Jnr, who died in Cancun in Mexico almost a year ago, has left nearly €16m in his will, according to documents lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin.

Mr Rohan Jnr (40), son of property tycoon Ken Rohan, worked for his father’s property empire in Dubai and the United Kingdom and was married to former part-time model Brooke McVeigh, with whom he had two children.

Probate office records show Kenneth David Rohan of Calle Alcala, Marbella, Spain, and formerly of Stanhope Gardens, London, and Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, died “on or around” last March 29 at the upmarket Nizuc Hotel and Resort, Cancun, Mexico. He left estate valued at €15,805,462 (€12,072,391 net) in his will, of which his sister Alison is named as executor.

Mr Rohan Jnr attended school in Glenstal Abbey, Co Limerick, followed by University College Dublin. He later worked for the property agency JLL, before joining his father’s business.

He was also a shareholder in Airspace Investments, the main family company established by his father.

Mr Rohan Jnr, who was described by fellow students as “a genial character”, grew up in the family’s Palladian mansion outside the village of Enniskerry and attended Clongowes Wood College, Co Kildare, from 1992 to 1998.

His father, Ken Rohan, was one of Ireland’s biggest commercial property developers and his mother Brenda (McManus) is a former model. Mr Rohan Snr, originally from Cork, built a huge commercial property portfolio in Ireland, Britain and Dubai and was known as a patron of Fianna Fáil.

Now 77, he handed over the running of his main businesses to his eldest son Jamie in 2009, but he still retains an interest.

Mr Rohan Snr’s fortune has been estimated at more than €250m in various rich lists.

His daughter Alison, who was a property portfolio manager with the National Asset Management Agency and is now a senior executive with the property company Kennedy Wilson, is also a shareholder in the family business, Airspace Investments, as is the estate of Kenneth Rohan Jnr.

In September 2009, Ken Rohan Jnr became engaged to accountant Brooke McVeigh in Hong Kong and they married two years later at a society wedding in the grounds of the Rohan family estate, on the outskirts of the picturesque Wicklow village of Enniskerry.

His death notice acknowledged that he would be greatly missed by all his family, including his two young sons and “the mother of his children, Brooke, and his wide circle of friends”.