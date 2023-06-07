‘Devastating’ blow as Belfast boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann (6) is removed from transplant list

The family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann have said they are “refusing to give up” as they said the six-year-old Belfast boy has been “temporarily removed” from the transplant list.

In a statement entitled “Down, but never out” posted on the Donate4Dáithí social media pages, they said the removal was due to “a few unresolved issues”.

"We have some news to share with you all. Recently, we received devastating information that Dáithí has been temporarily suspended from the transplant list due to a few unresolved issues,” they said.

"It feels like a huge setback, but we refuse to let this define us. We firmly believe that setbacks are just setups for comebacks!

"Dáithí's only hope for survival at this time is a heart transplant. So, what's our plan now?

“We're refusing to give up, and his team in Newcastle are determined to find a solution. Dáithí needs another operation to address these challenges and regain his spot on the transplant list.

“Throughout this journey, we have witnessed the immense power of love, support, and the incredible community that surrounds us. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, including Dáithí's Law.

“But for now, we've decided to embrace the summer season with open hearts and create unforgettable memories. We're cherishing every single day, making it the most magical summer yet.”

Last week, Dáithí’s family celebrated a “momentous day” as Dáithí’s Law – named after the six-year-old – came into effect in Northern Ireland.

The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) legislation will change the way consent is granted. The intent of the new legislation is to increase the current number of organs available to people in need of a transplant.

A hot air balloon was launched at Stormont on Thursday at an event to mark the introduction of the new legislation.

Dáithí was also this week granted the freedom of Belfast City following his family’s campaign for changes to the organ donation laws.

His parents, Mairtín and Seph, said they hoped Dáithí would be on the transplant list again in a few months.

"We want to fill Dáithí's life with joy, love, and positivity. By the end of this summer, we hope to see him active on the transplant list again, and as stable as he is now,” they said.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us along this challenging journey. Your encouragement and solidarity have carried us through tough times.

“Remember, we may be down for now, but we will never be out. We are looking forward to a summer season of love, joy, and relentless determination.

“If Dáithí has taught us anything on this journey, it’s that miracles do happen.”