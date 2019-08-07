Devastated community to release balloons to honour Lanzarote fall victim Mikey Leddy (15)

A devastated community are to release balloons in memory of the hugely-popular Meath teenager who died on Tuesday after a fall while on holidays in Lanzarote.

Tributes continue to pour in following the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy (15) who lost his short battle for life in a Spanish hospital on Tuesday, while on holidays with his parents in Puerto del Carmen.

The community of Johnstown, just outside Navan where Mikey lived until recently are holding a balloon releasing ceremony on Thursday at 9pm, while Johnstown football club, where he played, will hold a minutes silence in his memory at the people's park in the area for all club members and the wider community.

Admins on local forum posted: "(We) would like to express our heartfelt sympathy and send condolences to the family and friends of Michael (Mikey) Leddy on his sudden passing.

"Mikey's friends will be holding a balloon releasing ceremony in his memory on Thursday evening in the people's park at 9pm. Johnstown FC will also be holding a minutes silence in Mikey's memory on Friday evening in the park at 8pm for all club members and the wider community"

The club is encouraging all players to wear their team jerseys.

The club tweeted: "It's with great sadness our own Mikey Leddy has passed away. The tragic event that has happened as shocked us all. We would ask that everyone remembers Mikey for the champion he was and his fighting spirit."

Local reports said friends of the youngster have told police probing the incident that he injured his head on the ground after falling up to 15 feet.

He was rushed to hospital in Las Palmas where he sadly died, surrounded by family members. One of a family of four, he was on holiday with his parents Damien and Aisling and most of his siblings.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance.

He was a talented player with the Navan O'Mahony's GAA Club at underage level and the club said: "Navan O'Mahony's wish to express our profound sadness and shock at the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Leddy family and Mikey's many friends and teammates."

Mikey's talent extended to soccer and he also played underage with Drogheda Football Club in Co. Louth who said they were 'heartbroken.'

Indeed GAA and soccer clubs throughout the county have been extending their sympathies on his untimely death.

"All at Drogheda United Football Club are heartbroken to learn of the tragic news of our former U-15s player, who has passed away. Our deepest sympathies go to this family and friends."

Mikey's social media has been flooded with tributes and disbelief from a huge circle of friends.

Among the posts, grief-stricken friends say: "To say the whole of Johnstown has come to a standstill is an understatement. You always had a smile on your face and never failed to make sure everyone else was smiling. Until we meet again, my friend. Fly high bro."

Another said: "God only takes the best! Rest in peace Mikey. You are gone but never forgotten, always in our hearts. You were so strong and such a nice person who always had a smile on your face. You are going to be missed so much."

