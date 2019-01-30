A devastated Gaeltacht community in west Donegal is preparing for the harrowing task tomorrow of burying the four victims of Sunday's horrific road crash.

A devastated Gaeltacht community in west Donegal is preparing for the harrowing task tomorrow of burying the four victims of Sunday's horrific road crash.

Devastated community prepares to bury four young car crash victims in one day

All four men have been waked in their homes, and there was a large show of respect as each hearse arrived back to their families.

The body of Mícheál Roarty (24) was brought to his home in Dunlewey, Gweedore, on Monday evening.

The remains of John Harley (24) were also brought to his home in Falcarragh.

Yesterday the towns of Falcarragh and Gortahork stood still when the last two men were brought home.

At 11am, the body of Daniel Scott (23) was brought from Letterkenny hospital to his home at Bedlam, near Gortahork.

Members of Chloich Cheann Fhaola GAA club lined the street of the village in respect as the hearse arrived.

There were similar scenes two hours later when the body of Shaun Harkin (22) was brought to Falcarragh.

The shops in the town closed, and people lined the street in respect as the hearse drove slowly through the town and turned left towards the townland of Killult, under the snow-dusted Muckish mountain range.

The first funeral tomorrow will be that of Mr Harkin, whose remains will be removed from his home for 10am Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial in the adjacent cemetery.

Then the funeral of Mr Roarty will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey, at 11.30am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral of Mr Harley will take place at St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, at 1pm tomorrow, and Mr Scott's funeral will take place in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 2.30pm with burial in the adjacent cemetery.

Meanwhile, a counselling service has been set up to help people across west Donegal left devastated by the horrific car crash which claimed the lives of the four young men.

The HSE has set up the service to help members of the public affected by the awful tragedy.

A HSE spokesperson said the impact of this tragedy has extended beyond the immediate families to the broader community.

"Our main priority is to offer support to the bereaved families and details of this will be provided to each family immediately," they said.

"The HSE has been liaising with the local community and is enhancing its services so as to meet the emotional and psychological needs of those impacted. We acknowledge the importance and value of the support provided naturally within the tight-knit community of West Donegal, where friends, families and neighbours will be a primary source of support.

"We also recognise that some people will require professional help and support.

"Additional supports are available for those who need it and we are advising that they contact their GPs, all of whom have been informed of the range of services available," they added.

The HSE added that it will remain in close contact with community organisations and local leaders over the coming days and weeks to assess and respond to community needs.

All of the men were involved in their communities and were members of local soccer and GAA teams.

Supt David Kelly, of Milford garda station, has issued an appeal for information on sightings of the car the men were travelling in.

He said: "On Sunday night at approximately 8.40pm, gardaí received a report of a single vehicle collision at Gleannhualach.

"When they attended the scene, they found one vehicle, an 01 DL-registered silver Toyota Corolla hatchback, off the road and there were four casualties.

"It was dark, it was a tragic scene, and family members arrived.

"I'd like to sincerely, on behalf of gardaí and my other colleagues, offer our condolences to the families."

Irish Independent