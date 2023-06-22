‘Devastated communities’ pay tribute as boy (13) killed in Kilkenny crash named locally

Billy Rockett died when the car he was in was in an accident yesterday afternoonHis father Liam is being treated in St Luke’s Hospital for his injuries

Gardaí are at the scene of the collision in Co Kilkenny. Stock image.

A teenage boy who tragically died in a road crash in Co Kilkenny yesterday has been named locally.

Billy Rockett (13), from Kilmacow in the south of the county, was travelling with his father Liam when the car they were travelling in collided with a jeep just after 2pm.

The accident happened on the N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark, Danesfort.

Billy was pronounced dead at the scene, but his father was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital, in Kilkenny, to be treated for serious injuries.

The two occupants of the jeep, a man and a woman, were also taken to St Luke's Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Local Labour Councillor Tomás Breathnach knows the Rockett family personally and said there is a “huge level of sadness around locally”.

“I think everybody including myself, we were just hit, we were devastated with the news. They’re a lovely, smashing family and just the tragedy that it is for a life lost so young.

“It is a huge shock at the profound sense of life lost so young.”

Billy is survived by his mother Josephine, father Liam and three sisters.

He was a past pupil of Strangsmills National School, Kilmacow.

In a condolence message posted on Facebook, a spokesperson for the school said Billy "is fondly remembered as a kind, gentle and sincere young boy. The Rockett family were hugely involved in our school community for many many years.

"Our school is devastated by the tragic and untimely passing of Billy. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jo, Liam, Ellen, Marie and Hannah at this very difficult time," they added.

Yesterday evening, the Kilmacow Hurling and Football club also posted a tribute online, offering “thoughts and prayers” with the Rockett family.

"News reached us late this evening of an accident that has seen young Billy tragically taken from them while Liam is in a serious condition in hospital,” the club said in a statement.

“They will need all our prayers tonight and going forward, all the support we can give. Please say a prayer for the family and keep them in your thoughts. Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam dilis, RIP Billy.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Waterford FC supporters club, the ‘Waterford Blues’, said yesterday was a “very difficult day” for the club and the wider community.

"Billy, along with his sisters, has been a Junior Blue for the last number of years attending games with his dad Liam, who we are keeping in our thoughts and praying for a speedy recovery,” they said.

"It’s very hard to put into words the devastation his loss will be for all his family, friends and the blues community and we offer our sincerest condolences to Liam, Josephine and girls at the utterly heartbreaking time.”

Gardaí attended the scene of the tragic incident, which occurred shortly after 2pm, on the N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark, Danesfort in Co Kilkenny.

A section of the road was closed for a time, to allow for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators, but it has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to make contact.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1.30pm and 2.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” a garda statement said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”