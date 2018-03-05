Radio DJ Gareth O'Callaghan has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

'Devastated, but life goes on' - Radio DJ Gareth O'Callaghan diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

O'Callaghan, who presents a show on 4fm, took to Twitter to announce the devastating news this evening.

"Got news I wasn't anticipating recently. I've been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease," he wrote. "Just wanted to let everyone know I'm doing good, staying positive and strong. Devastated by the news, but life goes on. Thanks to those close to me, and especially huge thanks and love to Paula."

Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system. It can result in the loss of automatic movements, posture and balance.

There is currently no cure for the disease. O'Callaghan presented shows on RTÉ 2fm for much of his career.

He recently learned that missing schoolboy Philip Cairns was his cousin after researching his family tree, and said he was deeply touched by the case. O’Callaghan worked with Eamon Cooke on the pirate radio station Radio Dublin in 1979.

