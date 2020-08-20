Detector dogs sniff out €50,000 worth of drugs at Dublin mail centre in packages labelled 'facemasks' and 'teddy bear'

Almost €50,000 worth of drugs have been seized at a Dublin mail centre in parcels marked as ‘Facemasks’ and ‘Teddy Bear’.

The drug busts were made today by Revenue officers with the help of detector dogs Bailey and Sam at the Dublin Parcel Hub.

Officials recovered 2kg of herbals cannabis and 10kg of cannabis infused sweets with an estimated street value of €49,600.

The drugs were discovered in seven separate parcels which originated from Canada, Spain and the USA.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘Lego City’, ‘Teddy Bear’, ‘Coffee Beans’, ‘Toy Car’, ‘Facemasks’ and ‘Lego Snow Groomer’, a Revenue spokesman said.

They added that the parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin, Offaly, Cork, Longford and Galway, and that they were seized as part of routine operations.

“These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” a spokesman said.

Online Editors