Revenue have seized €79,000 in cash concealed beneath a vehicle travelling through Dublin Port with the assistance of detector dog James.

Detector dog James assists Revenue in the seizure of €79,000 in cash at Dublin Port

The clever canine drew his handlers attention to a vehicle travelling to France on Monday.

An image of the cash seized

The vehicle was stopped and searched by Revenue officers and was also scanned using Revenue’s Mobile X-Ray Scanner Unit. The search and subsequent scan resulted in the discovery of two packages containing the large sum of cash concealed underneath the vehicle.

A three-month cash detention order was made at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

A statement from Revenue added: "This routine operation is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295."

Online Editors