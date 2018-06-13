Detectives speak to injured wife of machete murder victim after surgery

Detectives spoke to the wife of murder victim Mikolaj Wilk in her hospital bed last night as they hope she can help provide more information on the night of the gruesome attack.

Detectives spoke to the wife of murder victim Mikolaj Wilk in her hospital bed last night as they hope she can help provide more information on the night of the gruesome attack.

Gardaí believe that up to four men burst down the door of the Polish family's home in Ballincollig, Co Cork, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Wilk was the victim of multiple stab wounds in a savage attack, which also saw his wife Elzbieta sustaining serious injuries to her arm, hand and fingers. Motive

Family bikes in the back garden of the house in Maglin, near Ballincollig, Co Cork, where Mikolaj Wilk was killed and his wife Elzbieta was seriously injured in a machete attack on Sunday morning. Photo: Frank McGrath

It is understood she has no idea of any motive for the attack. Her father and sister-in-law flew in from Poland late on Monday night and are expected to take care of the couple's two children, who are both aged under six. Ms Wilk is recovering well following surgery on her arm and hand. Tendons in her arm were seriously damaged, leaving her without movement in three of her fingers.

She is also believed to be fully aware of what happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, although yesterday after her surgery was the first time she had spoken to gardaí since then. However, there is no timeline as to when she will be discharged from Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Ms Wilk is understood to have made it clear to her family that she will be moving back to Poland following the horrific trauma and tragedy of recent days. Her husband's body is also expected to be repatriated to Poland after it is released by investigators. A Gofundme account to help has raised more than €13,500 already.

Read more: Gardaí investigating fatal machete attack recover firearm from suspected getaway car Locally, gardaí are still conducting door-to-door inquiries and are hopeful CCTV at rural homes in the area may provide them with vital leads in the investigation.

They are also interviewing members of the Polish community in the area to determine if Mr Wilk felt he was under threat in recent weeks.

The investigation has been expanded overseas in recent days, with detectives planning on contacting Polish police to examine if there were any links to his home country that could pinpoint the reason for the brutal attack. A burnt-out BMW three series was found within around 6km of the family's home, with a handgun located inside. A special Mass is set to take place in Cork city tonight for the family, with a large turnout from the Polish community expected.

Irish Independent