Detectives believe gun murder is linked to gangland feud

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in west Dublin last night believe he was shot dead as part of a gangland feud.

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in west Dublin last night believe he was shot dead as part of a gangland feud.

The victim, named locally as Eric Fowler (34), was gunned down outside his home at Blakestown Cottages, Clonsilla.

He was struck a number of times, including at least once in the head, shortly before 7pm.

The murder victim was well-known to gardai and had been investigated for his involvement in serious organised crime in recent years.

Gun victim Eric Fowler

Sources said he had close links to the Kinahan cartel but was also associated with criminals involved in a separate feud in the Finglas and Blanchardstown areas.

He had previously been warned that there was a credible threat to his life, and detectives are now probing if last night's killing is connected to either the Hutch/Kinahan feud or the west Dublin feud.

Only this month Fowler had appeared in court and received a two-year driving ban for drink driving.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and the office of the State pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors