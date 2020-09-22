Detection of Covid-19 in Cork nursing home

HEALTH chiefs are liaising with a major Irish nursing home over the detection of Covid-19 at their Cork facility.

CareChoice in Montenotte in Cork city confirmed that its proactive regime of testing had confirmed a detection of the virus.

The precise source of the Covid-19 detection is currently under investigation.

It is the second detection of Covid-19 in a Cork facility over recent days with Pennys confirming a case at their major Wilton outlet.

One employee has tested positive for the virus. The retailer said it had detailed contingency plans in place for such

a situation.

Full contact tracing is now being conducted and the store has been rigorously deep cleaned.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees and we have detailed contingency plans in place in case one of our employees tests positive."

CareChoice stressed that it was closely liaising with HSE officials over the Montenotte detection. The facility said that all HSE and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines are currently being followed.

CareChoice also insisted that the facility is fully staffed and has more than adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for employees and carers.

The firm said it would continue to care for both residents and staff to the highest standard and were being fully supported by Cork health services.

CareChoice said that in the interests of the confidentiality of both residents and their families they will not be supplying the precise number of Covid-19 positive tests externally.

"We believe they are entitled to their privacy," a CareChoice spokesperson stressed. "We would particularly like to thank all of our dedicated staff for their unstinting care and commitment to our residents and we would also like to thank members of our residents' families members for their support and understanding, particularly in relation to visiting restrictions during the Covid-19 crisis."

Online Editors