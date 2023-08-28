Despite the rainy summer that kept us at home our beaches are still being littered

The majority of Ireland’s beaches have been found to be unclean or littered in the latest survey of the country’s coastal areas and waterways.

The annual survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows the study of 33 areas nationwide revealed the majority of beaches falling short of clean status, despite the unsettled summer meaning lower visitor numbers.

While there was a 50pc rise in clean sites overall from 2022, the survey again found our coastal areas to be more littered than our towns.

The popular beaches at Portmarnock, Co Dublin and Lahinch, Co Clare, deteriorated to ‘littered’ status, as did Dog’s Bay in Galway, while those at Bundoran, Ballybunion, Skerries and Strandhill were deemed ‘moderately littered’.

Clean beaches included Killiney, Salthill and Tramore, as well as Brittas Bay in Co Wicklow and Curracloe in Wexford, which both improved on last year.

A list of clean, moderately littered and littered beaches.

“Over an unsettled summer, where our beaches attracted far fewer numbers than normal, one might have expected the majority to be virtually free of litter,” Conor Horgan of IBAL, said.

“Unfortunately, this does not reflect the state of our coastal environment. There is much ‘long lie’ litter and waste coming in from the sea, and this is compounded by litter from those who continue to frequent our coastline despite the inclement weather.”

For the first time since IBAL commenced its coastal surveys in 2017, no area was deemed a litter black spot. Blackrock Castle (Cork Harbour), a black spot in in all previous IBAL surveys, improved to littered, as did White’s Bay in Cork and the Tolka River at Annesley Bridge in Dublin.

There was a positive turnaround at Grand Canal Dock in Dublin, previously ‘heavily littered’, which is now deemed ‘moderately littered’.

“Volunteers such as the Blackrock Clean up Group and Clean Coasts Ballynamona at White’s Bay have seen their Trojan work in recent years bear fruit. There appears to be stronger collaboration between these groups and the relevant local authority in targeting these areas,” Mr Horgan said.

The disappearance of litter black spots around our coasts mirrors a trend evident also in the IBAL survey of towns and cities which witnessed a fall in the number of heavily littered areas.

Disposable vapes have now emerged as a regular form of litter, encountered in one in seven of all visits, making them significantly more common on our beaches than on our streets.

“This time last year we were not seeing this form of litter at all, so its rapid emergence is worrying. So, too, is its impact on our environment.” Mr Horgan said.

IBAL favours the banning of disposable vapes, which, it contends, run counter to the notion of a circular economy. Vapes contain electronics, chemical waste and single-use plastic which breaks down into microparticles, endangering sea life.

“At a time when we are urgently trying to reduce plastic pollution in our oceans, the emergence of vapes is concerning. Research shows the number of disposable vapes sold each year in the US would stretch for over 7,000 miles,” Mr Horgan said.