Despite all the warnings, people here are piling money into high-risk cryptocurrencies

Thousands of Irish people are buying cryptocurrencies despite warnings they could lose everything.

It has emerged younger people in particular are piling money into the controversial digital currencies.

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf has warned the investment frenzy is akin to tulip mania, while the head of the Bank of England has cautioned that those who buy cryptocurrencies should be prepared to lose everything.

One of the main cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, suffered a setback last week when billionaire Elon Musk said he will no longer allow people to pay for Tesla cars with it.

His comments triggered a sharp slide in the digital currency. However, bitcoin is still up more than 400pc in the past year.

This week he clarified his earlier comments that seemed to imply the electric vehicle maker may sell or has sold its stake.

The largest digital currency was at $44,900 (€36,950) as of 7.21am in London yesterday, after Musk in a tweet said: “To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any bitcoin.”

Earlier, the token slid to $42,185, the lowest since ­February. It’s about $20,000 off the record set in April.

And ethereum, the second- biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation after bitcoin, has reached a record high valuation of $4,372 (€3,619), a rise of 500pc in a year. Buying cryptocurrencies is now becoming mainstream in this country, with popular money app Revolut allowing its users to purchase it using their mobile phones, experts said.

James Nagle, who runs one of the State’s main crypto exchanges Bitcove, said there had been a surge of Irish interest in cryptocurrencies since the start of the pandemic.

This was prompted by fears of collapses in conventional currencies such as the dollar and the euro, and also by expectations of inflation. “Previously it was only for people willing to take a risk. It was a fringe investment. But now it has gone mainstream.”

He said there are now bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs in all major Irish cities.

Mr Nagle said young Irish people were particularly attracted to dogecoin and ethereum. Buying cryptocurrency has replaced gold as an investment.

“We’ve had over 46,200 sign-ups to date. We have had more company sign-ups in the last year than we had combined since 2014. We’ve deployed 25 bitcoin ATMs in Ireland over the course of the last two and a half years,” Mr Nagle said.

Earlier this year, Central Bank governor Mr Makhlouf compared demand for bitcoin to the infamous Dutch tulip bubble and said he would not invest in the digital assets.

And Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said cryptocurrencies “have no intrinsic value” and people who invest in them should be prepared to lose all their money.

Head of equities at Davy Private Clients Aidan Donnelly said people “are jumping into crypto”. But he said investors “might as well put money on the 2.10 at Chepstow”.

“I genuinely don’t know what it is. It is very hard to invest in something when you do not know what it is.”

He said people were not getting any return on putting cash in banks, but buying cryptocurrencies was at the far end of the scale to staying in cash.

Billions of dollars were wiped off the value of the cryptocurrency market after Tesla boss Musk tweeted the electric vehicle maker would no longer accept bitcoin on car purchases.

Some $366bn (€303bn) was wiped off the value of the whole cryptocurrency market after his intervention.

Some Tesla investors, along with environmentalists, have been increasingly critical of the way bitcoin is “mined” using vast amounts of electricity generated with fossil fuels. The Central Bank of Ireland has a number of warnings on its website about the risks of buying or investing in “virtual currencies”.

In April, the Central Bank said buyers and sellers of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are no longer able to trade virtual assets anonymously in Ireland under an expanded anti-money laundering regime.

Cryptocurrency service providers in Ireland now have to comply with money laundering rules and other basic ­regulations for the first time.

Cryptocurrency platforms have been accused of being vulnerable to criminal use and terrorist financing activities for years.

Bringing them into the wider financial regulatory framework is seen by legal and compliance sources as a necessary step in the development of a legitimate cryptocurrency infrastructure for more widespread use and acceptance.

Financial adviser and founder of financial wellbeing site MoneyWhizz Frank Conway said that any gains on buying and selling cryptocurrency are taxed at 33pc.

He said that it was “curious from an Irish tax perspective that the tax on high-risk cryptocurrency trading profits is lower than the exit tax on managed funds”.

Mr Conway said: “Over the course of the last number of years, as central banks penalised savers and monies on deposit, those with money (or access to credit too) piled into the stock markets and cryptocurrency markets using a TINA (There Is No Alternative) approach.”

He said the golden rule in any investment is to calculate the risk of loss before investing. With cryptos, the risk of loss is highest.