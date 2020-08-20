Desmond Guinness, co-founder of Irish Georgian Society, dies aged 88

Desmond Guinness in home Leixlip Castle, Co Kildare, Ireland with his children Marina and Patrick

Desmond Guinness, a co- founder of the Irish Georgian Society and a descendent of the Guinness brewing dynasty, has died at the age of 88.

Mr Guinness, who bought Leixlip Castle and lived in it for decades where he hosted rock stars like Mick Jagger, Bob Geldolf and Phil Lynott, was a ‘quiet, unassuming gentleman,’ according to local Leixlip councillor Joe Neville (FG).

Along with hosting rock concerts at the castle , featuring such acts at The Rolling Stones, The Boomtown Rats and Thin Lizzy, Mr Guinness was very much a local hero whose impact on the area went back generations, Mr Neville told Independent.ie.

“He had a local impact going back decades,” he said.

He founded the local Tidy Towns committee back in the 1960s and was very much interested in preserving heritage sites such as Castletown House in Celbridge, Co Kildare, which he bought when it was in a state of decay and restored it before it was bought by the OPW and is now a local landmark, he said.

While he would “happily hang out with Mick Jagger” he would also be a regular at local council meetings and always made sure he gave his custom to local businesses in Leixlip, Mr Neville said.

“He always asked for a window seat at a local restaurant so he could happily sit back and watch the world go by,” he added.

“He was a very gentle, soft and friendly character, very unassuming,” he said.

“He was a gent.”

The Irish Georgian Society, which announced the news of Mr Guinness’s passing on its website this evening, also spoke fondly of him and the legacy he left behind.

Describing him as a “Conservation Hero” the society said:

“We are indebted to his legacy in founding the Irish Georgian Society in 1958, together with the late Mariga Guinness. He boldly championed the cause of Ireland's architectural heritage at a time when it faced great challenges through neglect and the threat of demolition from new development.”

“In spite of hostility in some quarters, through his ardent campaigning, educating and working to save numerous buildings we are surrounded by a rich legacy of historic buildings saved to be celebrated as an integral part of our culture and identity. He has inspired us all and, for the thousands of members and supporters of the Irish Georgian Society at home and abroad, Desmond has truly been a Conservation Hero.”

Mr Guinness was a great-great-great-great grandson of Guinness brewery founder Arthur Guinness, who was born in Celbridge but introduced the world to his famous pint at the Salmon Leap pub in Leixlip.

As an heir to the Guinness brewing fortune, Mr Guinness used his wealth to help establish the Georgian Society in 1958 to save a number of Georgian houses at Kildare Place in Dublin from the wrecker’s ball. His late wife Mariga Guinness co-founded the society.

Catherine Martin, the Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, also paid tribute to him on Twitter this evening.

“Really sorry to hear news that Desmond Guinness has died, the wonderful public treasure of Castletown House is part of his legacy as is The Irish Georgian Society. My sympathies to his family and friends,” she wrote.

