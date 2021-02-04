| 7.3°C Dublin

Derval O’Rourke put through paces as she home-schools daughter (5)

Cathal Dennehy

Derval O’Rourke has admitted she finds home-schooling “really hard” and has focused as much on keeping her five-year-old daughter active during this period as on her academics.

“That might be a reflection of me as a parent,” O’Rourke said at the launch of Allianz’s global partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic movement.

“I know if I get her out for a bit of air it’s a bit easier [to home-school] and I put as much emphasis on that, to be honest.”

O’Rourke is a mother-of-two. Her daughter Dafne is five and her son Archie about to turn two.

“It’s been more difficult for my five-year-old,” she says of the past year.

“She was in Montessori, that closed, then she was in school and she had three weeks off because there was a positive Covid test in her school. Then they were back in and gone again, so she’s had very little school.

“I find keeping her active really easy. I find homeschooling her really hard,” she admitted.

As a coach on RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family, O’Rourke practises what she preaches when it comes to her parenting.

“The other day [Dafne] was doing a Zoom with her class and she was on her bike with me as I ran a kilometre up to the end of the walkway and a kilometre back, then she sat down for her Zoom,” said O’Rourke.

“We all know the problems [of lockdown] but what are the solutions? Do I want her to be doing gymnastics on Zoom?

“No, but it’s not possible [to train in clubs] right now so that’s a solution to that problem. This isn’t forever. There’s hope.”

Last Sunday O’Rourke became the first coach in Ireland’s Fittest Family to have four families reach the quarter-finals, and the three-time Olympian believes this year’s show has resonated with many across the nation.

“I get messages every single Sunday night from a lot of my friends and a lot of people online about their kids trying to do whatever is happening in Fittest Family,” she said.

“I think what makes it popular is something we can all embrace it tells the stories really well of the people participating.

“Also something it does, which is massive, is there’s lots of mums doing it, lots of young girls, teenage girls.

“That’s a really good thing because we don’t see enough girls in those situations, so I think it’s very relatable for a lot of families,” she added.

Irish Independent

