Derval O’Rourke put through paces as she home-schools daughter (5)

Derval O’Rourke has admitted she finds home-schooling “really hard” and has focused as much on keeping her five-year-old daughter active during this period as on her academics.

“That might be a reflection of me as a parent,” O’Rourke said at the launch of Allianz’s global partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic movement.

“I know if I get her out for a bit of air it’s a bit easier [to home-school] and I put as much emphasis on that, to be honest.”

O’Rourke is a mother-of-two. Her daughter Dafne is five and her son Archie about to turn two.

“It’s been more difficult for my five-year-old,” she says of the past year.

“She was in Montessori, that closed, then she was in school and she had three weeks off because there was a positive Covid test in her school. Then they were back in and gone again, so she’s had very little school.

“I find keeping her active really easy. I find homeschooling her really hard,” she admitted.

As a coach on RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family, O’Rourke practises what she preaches when it comes to her parenting.

“The other day [Dafne] was doing a Zoom with her class and she was on her bike with me as I ran a kilometre up to the end of the walkway and a kilometre back, then she sat down for her Zoom,” said O’Rourke.

“We all know the problems [of lockdown] but what are the solutions? Do I want her to be doing gymnastics on Zoom?

“No, but it’s not possible [to train in clubs] right now so that’s a solution to that problem. This isn’t forever. There’s hope.”

Last Sunday O’Rourke became the first coach in Ireland’s Fittest Family to have four families reach the quarter-finals, and the three-time Olympian believes this year’s show has resonated with many across the nation.

“I get messages every single Sunday night from a lot of my friends and a lot of people online about their kids trying to do whatever is happening in Fittest Family,” she said.

“I think what makes it popular is something we can all embrace – it tells the stories really well of the people participating.

“Also something it does, which is massive, is there’s lots of mums doing it, lots of young girls, teenage girls.

“That’s a really good thing because we don’t see enough girls in those situations, so I think it’s very relatable for a lot of families,” she added.

