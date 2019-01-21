Derry on alert: three separate security alerts 48 hours after car bomb explosion outside courthouse

Derry is on high alert tonight after three separate van hijackings sparked major security alerts and locked down a housing estate less than 48 hours after a car bomb exploded outside the city’s courthouse.

They came as a fifth man was arrested by detectives investigating the blast in Bishop Street.

In the first hijacking, which happened on Creggan’s Circular Road at 11.30am, three masked men threw an object into the back of a white Transit van and told the driver to take it to the city centre.

However the vehicle was abandoned there.

A suspected vehicle (white van) is seen as the scene of a security alert in Derry Northern Ireland, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

In the second incident at around 1.45pm, four masked men, one of whom is believed to have had a gun, hijacked a Royal Mail van and ordered the driver to take it to the Lonemoor Road. It was abandoned in the middle of Southway, near pensioners’ bungalows.

Up to 50 families were evacuated from their homes during the security operations, and the incidents caused traffic chaos in the area.

Army Technical Officers carried out several controlled explosions on the abandoned vehicles.

In the latest alert, police have responded to a further report of an abandoned Asda van on the Northland Road close to the Glenbank Road junction.

PSNI Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said that the security alerts would cause “significant inconvenience” for the local community, but that police “had no choice”.

“Sadly, within two hours today, we are dealing with a second security alert in the city, which means even more disruption for the local community,” he said.

“I know this second security alert and the measures we are taking to keep people safe will cause significant inconvenience for the local community, but we have no choice.”

Families evacuated from their homes were cared for in the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building on Central Drive or travelled to stay with family elsewhere.

On Saturday evening, masked men believed to have been aligned to the New IRA dissident republican group, hijacked a pizza delivery van in Derry, packed it with explosives and abandoned it outside the court building in Bishop Street, where it exploded shortly after 8pm.

Yesterday, police arrested a 50-year-old man under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attack and also an armed robbery in Meadowbank Avenue on January 15.

Two men aged 21 were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning and another two men, aged 34 and 42, were arrested that evening.

The attack was condemned by Theresa May in the House of Commons yesterday.

“This house stands together with the people of Northern Ireland in ensuring that we never go back to the violence and terror of the past,” she said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley told MPs that the weekend bomb blast on Bishop Street, which caused no injuries, had “absolutely nothing to do with Brexit”.

“Nobody should try and draw any connection between what happened on Saturday night and any of the discussions we are having in this place or with our friends in Europe, the attack that happened on Saturday night is a result of a threat level that has been in place since before the Brexit vote,” she said.

“These are plots and activities that these people have been working on and trying to carry out for many, many years and we need to be clear with them that those activities are not welcome, the people of Northern Ireland do not want to see this kind of activity on their streets.”

Speaking after the latest security alerts DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “The PSNI needs our full support to remove those responsible from our streets. “Bombs in the 70s and 80s brought nothing but hardship — so will these. We will not be dragged back.”

Meanwhile the wreckage of the bombed car used in the Bishop Street Court House attack was last night removed from Bishop Street and the area was opened to traffic again.

There has been speculation over the fact the weekend attack coincided with the centenary of the War of Independence.

Assistant Chief Constable Hamilton said: "I've heard those reports as well, I've heard them from political groups who've made those claims. That may well be their motivation, we don't actually know.

"I've no investigative evidence to support that and in some respects I'm not sure it actually matters, it is a significant crime committed against the people of Derry."

He also rejected that Brexit to the latest attack, arguing that the threat level in Northern Ireland had been classified as "severe" since 2009.

"I think everyone shares those concerns ... (but) like the rest of the UK police forces we have been planning now for some months for the different scenarios that could evolve out of the EU exit.

"It would be wrong for us not to take precautionary planning... but we're not expecting trouble, we're not expecting violence and we're not expecting difficulties."

He added that Northern Ireland is a safe place to visit and the PSNI was committed to maintaining that.

