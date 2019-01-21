Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Circular Road area of Derry.

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Circular Road area of Derry.

Derry on alert following van hijacking - we are taking no chances, say police

The operation follows the report of a vehicle hijacking in the area, just before 11.30am.

A white Transit van was reportedly hijacked by three masked men who threw an object in the back of it before abandoning it.

"We are now putting in place cordons in the area, and we anticipate significant disruption to the local community while we work to the make the scene safe," PSNI Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said.

"We understand the effect this will have on the local community, but we will not take any chances when it comes to keeping people safe.

"There are no further details at this time."

The incident follows an explosion outside the courthouse in Bishop Street on Saturday.

A delivery driver was hijacked and a bomb was planted in the car. Nobody was injured in the explosion.

Police have blamed the attack on dissident republicans.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Online Editors