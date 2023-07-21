‘Derry Girls’ star Siobhán McSweeney to raffle red-carpet dress in aid of Cork hospice

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney will raffle off one of her red carpet dresses in aid of Marymount Hospice in Cork.

“The people have spoken,” she tweeted yesterday, adding that she will post the link to buy a €20 ticket to win the dress at 1.30pm on Friday, July 21.

"Open worldwide," she added.

The Cork-born actress, who played the role of Sister Michael in the hit Channel 4 series, wore the off-the-shoulder red dress to the awards ceremony in May, where she picked up the award for best female performance in a comedy.

Marymount Hospice thanked McSweeney for the “very exciting and generous fundraiser on behalf of Marymount!”

The people have spoken. Tomorrow I will post the link to buy a €20 ticket to win my @BAFTA dress in aid of @marymountcork Open worldwide. pic.twitter.com/CLofMr62xG — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) July 20, 2023

During her speech at the awards show, McSweeney said: “As my mother lay dying in Cork, one of the very last things she said to me was, would I not consider retraining as a teacher. If she could see me now getting a Bafta for playing a teacher. Joke's on you.”

She also thanked the people of Cork “who supported me despite the fact I'm not Cillian Murphy”, adding “it must be very difficult for you”.

McSweeney also thanked Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee “for not listening to me when I said I could play all the girls’ parts” and praised Channel 4, adding “you have my devotion”.

The BBC had to later address criticism that it had cut the more “political” part of McSweeney’s speech, where she told politicians to “wise up”.

She said: “To the people in Derry, thank you taking me into your hearts and your living rooms.

“I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.

“In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘it's time they started to wise up’.”

However, BBC One only aired her thanks to the people of Derry, before cutting to the end of her speech. The broadcaster said the edit was due to time constraints.

A spokesperson for the BBC said at the time: “As in previous years, due to the nature of the show it is broadcast with a short delay, and while we always aim to keep the core sentiment of acceptance speeches, edits have to be made due to time constraints.”

It is understood the live event is three hours and has to be reduced to two hours for its on-air slot.